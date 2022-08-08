‘Grease’ Actor Found Not Competent to Stand Trial in Assault Case

Eddie Deezen, who portrayed Eugene Felsnic in “Grease” and the musical’s sequel, has reportedly been found not competent to stand trial for allegedly burglarizing a nursing home.

TMZ reports in a commitment order, the “Grease” actor is unable to stand trial due to having a mental disorder. He has since been transferred to the Maryland Department of Health for treatment. The media outlet further reveals that the actor is considered a danger to himself and others around him. He has no choice but to stay in the health department’s care until the court believes he’s no longer posing a threat.

Earlier this spring, TMZ revealed that the “Grease” actor pushed his way into a privately-owned nursing facility. He then refused to leave the property and almost forced his way into one of the rooms. An alleged victim told the authorities at the time that Deezen had been by her house several times. He was leaving behind items with accompanying notes. Deezen was originally charged with fourth-degree burglary, two counts of trespassing, and one count of disturbing the peace. This has since been changed to charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

The situation at the nursing home happened just a little over six months after Deezen made a scene at a LaVale, Maryland restaurant. Which led to an arrest. He faced charges of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and trespassing.

He was accused of harassing a waitress last summer. The waitress tweeted about the situation. “Eddie Deezen is a f–king CREEP who comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and I’m not wearing makeup HE LEAVES. And this grown a– old man has the balls to post this on Facebook about me. I’m losing my mind.”

‘Grease’ Star Eddie Deezen Reflects on His Favorite Roles

While speaking to Kitten Pants in 2001, Eddie Deezen reflected on his role as Eugene in “Grease” and “Grease 2.”

“Eugene is the most famous because of ‘Grease,’” Deezen explained at the time. However, it wasn’t his all-time favorite role. “My favorite definitely Ringo Klaus of ‘I Wanna Hold Your Hand.’”

Deezen also revealed who his favorite actors and roles at the time. “Jerry Lewis in ‘That’s My Boy’ and Buster Keaton in man of his early films,” he said. “Actually Charles Martin Smith in ‘American Grafitti’ was the first real nerd of the new batch, I just took the ball and ran with it.”

As he spoke about the roles he auditioned for, Deezen said he auditioned to play Screech on “Saved By the Bell.”

“I actually auditioned for the of Screech years ago,” Deezen revealed. When asked who he thinks will carry the ‘nerd’ torch in Hollywood after “Saved By the Bell” was canceled, he answered, “I have no idea who will carry the torch.”