‘Grease’ Returning To Movie Theaters in Honor of Olivia Newton-John

Actress and musician Olivia Newton-John died on August 8. She was 73 years old. The actress battled cancer for years. Fans have flocked to her work and are reliving her greatest songs and film roles. Now, her most iconic film returns to the big screen. And some of the proceeds will benefit charity.

AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron announced the news in a tweet on Wednesday.

To honor the late Olivia Newton-John: many of our U.S. theatres this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen. An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research. pic.twitter.com/MQc28RwOPA — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) August 17, 2022

“To honor the late Olivia Newton-John: many of our U.S. theatres this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen. An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares, we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research,” Aron announced.

Grease will be shown on 135 theaters across the country this weekend. Olivia Newton-John portrayed “Sandy” in the 1978 film, while John Travolta was opposite her character as “Danny.” Many of her songs from the film have soared in popularity following her death. “Hopelessly Devoted to You” is one of the most memorable tracks that belonged solely to Olivia Newton-John. She also had duets with her co-star, Travolta, like “Summer Nights” and “We Go Together.”

When Grease opened in 1978, it brought home $8.9 million its first weekend. Word spread quickly and the film became a phenomenon. It ended its original theatrical run with $132.4 million.

John Travolta remembered his co-star on social media.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta wrote. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Tributes Continue to Pour in for Olivia Newton-John

Fans and celebrities alike have been paying tribute to Olivia Newton-John over the last two weeks. Recently, The Chicks performed a version of “Hopelessly Devoted to You” during a tour stop at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington.

“We lost a worldwide sweetheart last week, Olivia Newton-John,” Natalie Maines said of the performance. “I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from like 4 to 12, and then I just wished I was Olivia Newton-John. So we worked up today at soundcheck a little Olivia Newton-John song.”

Fans have been spinning her music at massive rates. According to Luminate, her stream count was 11,267,494 for the week ending August 11. It marked a 614% increase in streams for the late star.

Olivia Newton-John touched the lives of folks far and wide that seem unlikely. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman met while she was at an event with Urban. The happenstance occurred because she co-wrote a 2002 track with Urban titled “Sunburnt Country.” After the session, Urban asked her to introduce him at a gala, and the rest is history.