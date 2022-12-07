Great American Family Star Leaves Network Over Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comments

A new rift has broken out at Great American Family as actor Neal Bledsoe is leaving after remarks made by Candace Cameron Bure. As you may know, Cameron Bure has been in the news for her “traditional marriage” comments that she made. Bledsoe is getting out after Cameron Bure, who is the network’s Chief Creative Officer, and CEO Bill Abbott spoke out.

Bledsoe, 41, starred in the 2021 holiday movie The Winter Palace and this year’s Christmas at the Drive-In for Great American Family. He said in a statement to Variety that he decided to step away after Cameron Bure and Abbott’s words on LGBTQ+ representation in the network’s movies.

“As an artist, I yearn to be proud of the work I create. But, the thought that my work could be used to deliberately discriminate against anyone horrifies and infuriates me,” he said. “I hope GAF will change, but until everyone can be represented in their films with pride, my choice is clear. I look forward to working with creators who put no limits on the stories we tell and follow through on their message of values with open arms.”

In November, Bure hit the controversy button when telling The Wall Street Journal that GAF will go without feature same-sex couples in its holiday movies, Fox News reports. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” Cameron Bure, 46, said in an interview published Nov. 14.

“It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends,” Abbott told WSJ in the interview. “There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.'” Those comments were getting criticism from celebrities, including JoJo Siwa, Hilarie Burton, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Bledsoe did refer to Cameron Bure and Abbott’s remarks in his statement explaining why he had not been promoting Christmas at the Drive-In. Bledsoe starred opposite Danica McKellar in the movie, which premiered November 25. He also stars in the upcoming CBS holiday movie Must Love Christmas with The Equalizer‘s Lisa Lapira. On Oct. 14, Bledsoe happened to share an Instagram post promoting both movies, with the caption, “What I tell my haters when I casually dominate Christmas TV.”

“You may have noticed that I have been unusually silent at a time when I should have been promoting a holiday film, a film with the express purpose of bringing everyone comfort in a time of great tumult and change, but I cannot continue with business as usual,” the A Soldier’s Revenge star said in his statement. “I cannot take comfort from, nor will I give refuge to, those who excuse exclusion and promote division in any way, shape, or form.”