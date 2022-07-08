Gregory Itzin, Star of ’24,’ Dead at 74

Gregory Itzin, star of FOX’s 24, passed away early Friday morning (July 8), at the age of 74.

The actor’s friend and former 24 director, Jon Cassar, confirmed the news on Twitter.

My friend Greg Itzin passed away today.He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with, but more than that he was an all around great guy. He’ll be missed by his 24 family who had nothing but love & respect for him. You made your mark, now Rest In Peace friend pic.twitter.com/IbrhAQXix2 — Jon Cassar (@joncassar) July 8, 2022

Itzen began his career in the late 1970s, with his first jobs being in Mork and Mindy and Charlie’s Angels. From there, he held mostly guest or recurring spots on series until he landed his role on the Fox thriller.

He joined 24 during season 4 in 2005. In the story, he played Vice President Charles Logan, which earned him two Emmy awards nominations. His first was in 2006 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Then after leaving the series as a regular in 2007, he earned another nod for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2010.

Aside from 24, he also starred in the blockbuster Law Abiding Citizen and TV series such as Desperate Housewives, Big Love, and Covert Affairs.

The star also took his talents off-screen in 1994 to appear in the Broadway play The Kentucky Cycle. He was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in the musical.

Fans React to the News of Gregory Itzen’s Passing

Following Cassar’s post, fans immediately began pouring in condolences and their own fond memories of the late Gregory Itzen.

“I wish I could’ve met him,” one person wrote. “Wish I could’ve shaken his hand and told him how much I enjoyed his performance. That my friends and I still talk about it. That he is in my top 10 villains list.”

Another fan even recalled meeting the actor while he was doing promo work for his time with Star Trek. And they wrote about how kind and down-to-earth Itzen was.

He was so nice to the fans at Star Trek Las Vegas. One of my fondest memories was the long talk I had with him there. He made everyone laugh. Such an interesting person and so kind. #ripGregItzin #MyFavoritePresident — Eric 🇺🇦🖖 (@DrWutt) July 8, 2022

Gregory Itzen is survived by his wife, Judie, and their grown children Wilke and Julia.

There is currently no known cause of death.

This is a developing story.