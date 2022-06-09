Hallmark Reveals First Holidays Films Since Candace Cameron Bure’s Exit

The temperatures may be rising, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get in the holiday spirit. Now, thanks to Hallmark, we plan on spending our summer watching their new Christmas in July film series. Yet, it won’t be the same considering longtime Hallmark actress Candace Cameron Bure won’t appear in the latest batch of holiday movies.

The holiday series marks the first series of Hallmark programs without the “Full House alum” starring. Bure, 46, announced in April that she would switch sides and go to GAC Media to create content. She was once known as Hallmark’s “Queen of Christmas.”

“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” Bure said in a statement at the time.

“I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family. Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about!”

Hallmark gets viewers into festive spirit with ‘Christmas in July’ series

Despite losing Bure, we’re still thrilled that Hallmark is running this Christmas series.

Beginning on Friday, June 24, viewers will get a double dose of the Christmas spirit on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The Christmas craziness continues as the channel will feature holiday movies nonstop until Thursday, July 30.

The schedule will also include three new films, beginning with My Grown-Up Christmas List.

The movie premieres on Saturday, July 9, and stars Kayla Wallace as Taylor, a journalist, and Kevin McGarry as Luke, a military man. Per a press release, the film follows their journey as their “special bond” grows “throughout several Christmases that they spend together and apart.”

The movie will reveal what happens to Taylor after returning home to help her grandfather run his Christmas store. While Taylor and Luke’s “chemistry is undeniable,” they transition from friends to something more.

Campfire Christmas, which premieres on Saturday, July 16, will see characters as they reignite old flames in their hometowns.

“Romance rekindles for Peyton and her closest friends when her parents decide to host a holiday-themed reunion before selling their family-owned summer camp,” the synopsis reads. Tori Anderson, Corbin Bleu, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman are set to star in the film.

In addition, viewers can see Vanessa Lengies and Jesse Hutch in Christmas in Toyland on Saturday, July 23. According to the synopsis, this new movie will focus on the season’s good and bad elements. Per the synopsis, a “toy store data analyst attempts to save hundreds of jobs right before Christmas to help keep the in-store experience alive.”