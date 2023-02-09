Halyna Hutchins’ Family Filing New Lawsuit Against Alec Baldwin Over ‘Rust’ Shooting

Family members of the late Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins have filed a new lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin. Hutchins’ parents and sister also have sued the film’s producers as well.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

This lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges negligence, battery, intentional affliction of emotional distress, and loss of consortium, Gloria Allred, their attorney, said.

“Halyna was the light in their lives,” Allred said during a press event Thursday. She notes that in filing the lawsuit, they hope to “find the truth and hold accountable those who are responsible.”

Alec Baldwin Accidentally Shot, Killed Halyna Hutchins Back In October 2021

The Ukrainian-born Hutchins was working as a cinematographer on the Western. Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed her while he was practicing using a handgun on the New Mexico set in October 2021. Director Joel Souza suffered injuries in the shooting, ABC News reports.

Hutchins’ parents and sister, who still live in Ukraine, are trying to deal with the loss of a family member while living in the midst of war, Allred said. Hutchins’ mother is an emergency operating room nurse, while her sister’s husband is fighting on the front lines, Allred said. The family’s attorneys said that Hutchins would have wanted to bring her family to the United States if she were still alive.

“To lose my sister at least personally for me was a horrible experience and it is one of the biggest losses of my life,” Hutchins’ younger sister, Svetlana Zemko, said in a video statement, which was dubbed into English from Russian. “And even more devastating is to see the utter suffering of our parents and how their health has sharply declined.

“It is for this reason that I would like those who are at fault for somebody to carry that responsibility,” she continued. “I believe to let this go and leave this unpunished is unallowable.”

Halyna Hutchins’ Mother Appears In Family Video From Ukraine

Hutchins’ mother, Olga Solovey, also appeared in the video. She was too overcome with emotion to speak, Allred said. Her father, Anatolii Androsovych, was unable to appear in it due to logistical challenges, the attorney said.

Loss of consortium seeks to recover compensation for damages to certain relationships that are mutually dependent, the family’s attorneys said. Under California law, only spouses can claim loss of consortium. But New Mexico, where the shooting occurred, allows for parental loss of consortium, they said.

In addition to Alec Baldwin and the film’s producers, the defendants named in the latest lawsuit include several members of the film’s crew, including armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and first assistant director David Halls, Allred said.