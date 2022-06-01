Happy Birthday, Marilyn Monroe: Remembering the Hollywood Icon on Her Would-Be 96th

Even beyond her tragic death in 1962, film icon, Marilyn Monroe remains one of the most prolific people in Hollywood. This is why we can’t let a special day like her birthday go by without some proper recognition!

Wednesday, June 1st marks what would have been Marilyn Monroe’s 96th birthday. And the blonde bombshell continues to capture the attention of audiences even sixty years after her death. Especially as a popular Netflix documentary about Monroe continues to dominate the streaming service.

Marilyn Monroe’s Tragic Story Continues to Captivate Fans

Netflix’s new Marilyn Monroe documentary The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes became an instant hit as soon as it made its way onto the streaming service. Directed by Emma Cooper, the documentary features never-before-heard recordings as it delves into the mysteries surrounding the movie star’s death.

The iconic actress passed away in the summer of 1962 at just 36 years old. This means that were she alive today, Marilyn Monroe would be celebrating her 96th birthday. The same age as another famous figure: Queen Elizabeth II!

During her short but incredible life, Marilyn Monroe was married three times. She wed her first husband, James Dougherty at the young age of 16 in 1942. According to documentaries on the actress’s life, Monroe chose to wed Dougherty in order to avoid the orphanage in which she had been residing.

Marilyn Monroe Finds Success as a Model and an Actress

While Marilyn Monroe was married to her first husband, she spent her days as a housewife. Then, when he left their home to serve in the Marines, Monroe moved in with his parents. However, the couple could not make things work and they divorced in 1946.

It was at this time that Monroe began to find success in the public eye, making it big as both a model and an actress. She soon met and married famed baseballer – the iconic “Yankee Clipper” – Joe Dimaggio in 1954. This union, however, proved to be a short-lived relationship and the two ended the marriage less than a year later.

In 1956, the blonde bombshell married playwright, Arthur Miller. This union inspired Marilyn Monroe’s decision to convert to Judaism. She and Miller, however, called it quits in 1961 shortly before Monroe’s tragic death.

The Iconic Hollywood Star’s Tragic Passing Ruled To Be A result Of “Acute Barbiturate Poisoning”

The famed actress and model passed away in August 1962. According to toxicology reports that have since been released, Marilyn Monroe died as a result of “acute barbiturate poisoning. For many years, it has been believed that the actress was found dead in her Hollywood home. However, the latest documentary streaming on Netflix explores other stories along these lines.

According to the story, first responders found Marilyn Monroe unresponsive, but alive that fateful night. However, she passed away in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. Even today, Monroe’s life and death continue to enamor fans. And her films remain some of the most iconic of all time.