‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes

The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type.

While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going.

The former Fonz gushed over Mahomes during an interview on The Rich Eisen Show in late spring. While talking about the finale of his hit show, Barry, Winkler abruptly changed the course of the conversation and asked, “Have you ever met Patrick Mahomes?”

“… I think he’s one of my heroes. I root for that team, even though I’ve never lived there.” Winkler continued, “I think he is just phenomenal to watch.”

Well, Mahomes heard that interview, and it warmed his heart. A few months after Henry Winkler made the comments, Patrick Mahomes contacted him and invited him to have a VIP experience at a Chiefs vs. Chargers game in LA. And, of course, Winkler went.

Henry Winkler Has a Special Dinner Planned For Patrick Mahomes

While there, the two had a meet and greet at SoFi Stadium during the pregame, and they really hit it off. Ever since that day, the 27-year-old football star and the 77-year-old Emmy winner have been thick as thieves.

The buddies haven’t been able to spend more time together, but they talk regularly. And they put a lot of effort into their budding friendship. When Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, welcomed their second child, Patrick “Bronze” on November 29, Winkler sent the little boy a gift. And now, the busy celebrities are planning a dinner date.

With NFL heading into the playoffs, the quarterback is focused on the wins. So the guys haven’t ironed out all the details. But Henry Winkler knows that he will host, and he’ll make his friend some chicken stuffed with ricotta and a reduction sauce.

For now, Winkler is set knowing that there is a rain check for the actual date because he said that Mahomes has more important things to focus on. But he does hope that the two can reconnect sometime late next month.

“I’m going to let him play in the Super Bowl and win first,” he told the publication. “Patrick Mahomes has what it takes to go all the way for years to come.”

But if the Chiefs make it to the big game, Winkler may see him there. He told TMZ Sports that he’ll head to the stands while red and white if Mahomes plays on February 12.