‘Happy Days’ Icon Ron Howard Posts ‘Wedding Selfie’ From Daughter Paige’s Central Park Wedding

This week will be one that the Howard family remembers forever. Ron Howard’s daughter, Paige Carlyle Howard, married her longtime boyfriend Tim in an intimate ceremony in Central Park. To make the day even more special, Ron Howard acted as officiant.

The special occasion couldn’t have meant more to everyone involved, each member of the Howard family posting a heartfelt message to their Instagram accounts. In Ron Howard’s post, he embraced his wife and newlywed daughter while the trio smiled at the camera. “Cheryl & I are still glowing after Paige & Tim’s wedding,” Howard wrote. “What a gift to both families.”

The bride left a touching comment on the post as well. “Awwww daddio! I love you so much!” the younger Howard wrote. “This is such a great picture of us! What a day!”

As if those comments weren’t enough to melt anyone’s heart, Ron Howard posted perhaps the most tearjerking comment of all beneath his daughter’s wedding picture. “It was the definition of pure joy and satisfaction as a dad to be a part of your ceremony, Paige,” the Happy Days star wrote. “You and Tim are off to such a wonderful beginning. The setting, the people and the spirit aligned for a magical moment. Your mom and I are thrilled and grateful.”

To top off the Howard family love fest, Bryce Dallas Howard called her sisters wedding “a perfect day” and their uncle, Clint Howard, commented, “What a beautiful, spiffy couple. A great union gets better…’It’s official!'”

Ron Howard’s Daughter Calls Him ‘The Sweetest Granddad’

Ron Howard clearly has an excellent relationship with his children to this day, but the Happy Days star now carries a second title. In addition to “daddio,” Ron Howard is also “granddad”! And to his daughter, actor/director Bryce Dallas Howard, he’s the pinnacle of both.

Though her son Theo is now 15 years old, Bryce Dallas Howard will carry the fond memories of her father’s interactions with her young children forever. She once caught Ron Howard showing her son The Andy Griffith show and explaining that the little boy on the screen was him as a child.

In an interview with People, Bryce Dallas Howard explained the heartwarming event. “I walked in on him showing Theo episodes of The Andy Griffith Show on YouTube, saying, ‘This was me when I was your age,'” Bryce recalled. “Oh my goodness, my heart could barely take it.”

“He’s the sweetest granddad, and I love that both of my children have a unique and special relationship with him,” Bryce continued. “I have my own precious memories of myself as a child with him, and to see my children playing with him and doing things with my dad that I did as a kid makes me so happy!”