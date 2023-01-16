‘Happy Days’ Legend Henry Winkler Hilariously Jokes About Hugging New Friend Patrick Mahomes

Henry Winkler and Patrick Mahomes‘ budding bromance is getting more endearing by the day.

It may seem like the classic TV legend and the NFL star have been lifelong friends considering all the press they’ve been getting lately. But the duo actually just met last year after Winkler gushed about Mahomes’ talents on a podcast. And they’ve become fast friends.

Because of their adorable bond, the two recently reunited to film playoff promos for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes’ team, according to Winkler. And Winkler learned a little more about his buddy in the process.

“I [will] just say, I found out for the first time what no body fat meant,” the 77-year-old told PEOPLE during the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 15. “You hug him and your fingers don’t go anywhere. It’s like you’re hugging an armadillo.”

Henry Winkler and Patrick Mahomes Met During a Chiefs V. Chargers Game This Past Fall

The former Fonz caught the quarterback’s attention during a visit to The Rich Eisen Show a few months ago. As Winkler and Eisen were talking about the Barry finale, Winkler randomly changed directions and asked if Eisen knew Mahomes.

“I think he’s one of my heroes,” he admitted. I root for that team, even though I’ve never lived there. Winkler added, “I think he is just phenomenal to watch.”

Henry Winkler went on to say that if Patrick Mahomes was listening, there was “a great chicken stuffed with ricotta spinach with an unbelievable reduction,” with his name on it if he ever visited LA.

Winkler ended up getting a personal invite to the Chiefs versus Chargers game this past fall, and it was there that the two finally met in person. In the short time since the meet and greet, Winkler once again invited Mahomes to his home for dinner and Mahomes invited Winkler to a Chiefs home game.

Henry Winkler also made sure to send a gift when his new friend welcomed his second child into the world. And he said that if Mahomes makes it to the Super Bowl, he will stand in the crowd proudly wearing red and white. And that’s saying a lot coming from the Barry star.

“I’m not a real sports person,” he told PEOPLE during the award show. “I never went out for the football team. Shocking, I know. And then, I was invited to go on the field, that he gave me his jersey with his name.”