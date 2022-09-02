‘Happy Gilmore’ Star Christopher McDonald Opens Up About a Potential Sequel

Happy Gilmore is one of veteran comedian Adam Sandler’s earliest hits, and fans have been wanting a follow-up for decades. It was a box office hit, grossing over $41 million, and holds a 61% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s not out of the question that a streamer such as Netflix would jump at the chance to make a sequel. Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin in the film, is more than ready. Not only does the veteran actor want to do a sequel, but he also has a story idea for it.

“I would love to do it,” McDonald told PopCulture. “I think it has to be something sort of like a Ryder Cup. Yeah. Where the coach, the captain picks… We’re all good golfers and the captain picks Gilmore. ‘Are you out of your mind? He’s a disgrace to the game!’ Then, of course, Gilmore, being called Happy Gilmore 2, makes the final putt that keeps the cup in America. That’s how it goes. The middle part, I don’t know yet. But oh my God, Shooter would go crazy if Gilmore was picked because Shooter is a serious golfer, and Gilmore’s like, ‘I’m just saving Grandma’s house.'”

Adam Sandler jokingly teased a Happy Gilmore sequel to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary. Both Sandler and McDonald appeared on The Dan Patrick Show last year to celebrate the milestone. At the time, Sandler said that a sequel “has not been discussed but it has certainly been discussed on the internet.” That said, Sandler did seem to like some of the internet chatter. “Believe, me, that Senior Tour idea, it would be so amazing.”

How Would Shooter McGavin Stack Up with Modern Golfers?

In the movie Happy Gilmore, Shooter McGavin was defeated by Happy, even though he was one of the top golfers on tour. One can’t help but wonder how well Shooter would be doing nowadays. McDonald defiantly has his own idea about how his character would be faring. “He’s the guy in the back,” McDonald quipped.

McDonald goes on to channel his Happy Gilmore character. “Bro, I cannot keep up. These guys are so money. I was watching Cameron Smith play this morning, like just on the practice, teeing off like butta. It was like a seven iron. It went like 200 yards. I’m like, ‘Dude.’ Then I met him and we took a picture together, so that was great. I don’t have the skills of these guys. I’m on the senior tour pretty much. But I do a lot of golf tournaments during the year. I do a lot of things for charities. From military to missing children, to cancer research … I do all that stuff and the people love playing with the Shooter.”