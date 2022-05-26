Harrison Ford Reveals Release Date for ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Harrison Ford made an appearance at the Lucasfilm panel discussion Thursday to announce the release date for the latest Indiana Jones film installment. The announcement comes as thousands of people attend the Star Wars Celebration. As per Harrison Ford’s announcement, the fifth installment of the iconic film series, Indian Jones 5 hits theaters on June 30, 2023.

In this latest installment to the popular film franchise, Harrison Ford returns to star as the professor Indiana Jones. Ford tells the crowd that the film is almost done during the appearance. And, it will once again, feature the recognizable music of John Williams.

The exciting news sharing the release date of the long-awaited latest installment to the Indiana Jones franchise was also shared on Twitter Thursday afternoon. The post features a stirring image of the iconic archaeologist’s silhouette. A ray of light is highlighting the brave explorer during yet another thrilling adventure. It’s a sneak peek that is sure to pique the interest of any Indiana Jones fan!

“In 2023, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary #IndianaJones,” the Thursday Twitter post notes.

“Check out this first look of the new James Mangold-directed film,” the message adds.

Indiana Jones 5 Finds New Directorship From James Mangold

The upcoming addition to the Indiana Jones film franchise is directed by James Mangold. The Walk the Line director takes over these directing duties from Steven Speilberg. Speilberg remains core to this latest Indiana Jones edition as the ET director continues on the project as a producer. Joining Speilberg in this role are Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel.

Originally, this latest installment of the Indiana Jones films reflected a July 10, 2020 release date. Later, however, issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic moved this date. Amending the release to a July 29, 2022 date.

However, pandemic-related delays continued to slow things down. Furthermore, Spielberg’s work on West Side Story sidelined work on the film’s production.

Starring alongside Harrison Ford in the Indiana Jones 5 installment are Antonia Banderas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson. The film’s previous four installments include the most recent addition before Indiana Jones 5, 2008s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull; 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade; the 1984 installment, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and of course, the one that started in all, Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Overall, these first four Indiana Jones installments have seen massively successful runs. Racking up close to $2 billion in profits worldwide since the franchise’s original 1984 film release.