Harrison Ford Reveals Why He Returned for His Final ‘Indiana Jones’

Harrison Ford is not getting any younger and he knows it so why did he come on back to play Indiana Jones one more time? Ford, of course, introduced the world to Indiana Jones back in the 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark. So, he’s had a lot of time to play Indy and get to know the character. But with Indiana Jones 5 now in the books, it’s time to hear from him about playing his iconic character a final time. “I just thought it would be nice to see one where Indiana Jones was at the end of his journey,” Ford told Empire in an interview.

In the new movie, cast members include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, and Mads Mikkelson. The movie is being directed by James Mangold, a shift from the usual director Steven Spielberg. Oh, don’t fret. Spielberg is around as executive producer of this movie. For Ford, another matter when it came to reprising his character was the script. He said in the interview with Empire, “If a script came along that I felt gave me a way to extend the character.”

Harrison Ford Co-Star Had High Praise For Actor, Upcoming Movie

Back in September, Harrison Ford made an appearance at the D23 Expo in California. He was there to present the initial trailer for Indiana Jones 5. He even got a little choked up when talking about the flick. In front of the audience there, Ford said that those who see the movie will find Jones still has the heart and soul within him. Those in attendance were really happy to see Ford show up and talk about his new movie. While also talking with those gathered there, Waller-Bridge joined him on the stage. He reportedly said that she’s a big reason that this new movie rocks.

One of the other stars of Indiana Jones 5 talked about Ford’s performance. Mikkelson said it was just “brilliant.” What else did the movie star have to say about Ford? Well, when Variety talked with him at the Sarajevo Film Festival, he could not even offer up a sliver of anything about the movie. All the details at the time were top secret. “Every day of shooting felt like a real Indiana Jones film,” he said. “It felt like going back to scratch. Everything looked like it. Harrison was there wearing his [Indiana Jones] clothes. It was just a brilliant experience.” Harrison Ford appears ready to rock and roll in one of his most famous characters. People are probably waiting very anxiously to see this new flick come out and appear on the movie screen. Make your plans to see him in 1923 as well.