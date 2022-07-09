Harrison Ford’s Childhood Home in Illinois Hits the Market for $749K: See the Listing

If you want to get the childhood home of Star Wars legend Harrison Ford, then you can pick it up right now from the market. That place is currently being listed for $749,000 and can be yours if you want it. According to an article from the New York Post, Ford lived there with his mother and father in the 1950s.

According to the listing, the things within the house do include an updated kitchen with a butcher block center island installed. Meanwhile, look for a breakfast nook and a dining room. All three bedrooms could be shifted around into a fourth one. The wallpaper now looks like a neutral grey and a white palette. Also, watch out for a recreational room, wet bar, and furnished basement.

Harrison Ford’s Childhood Home Is Specifically Located In Park Ridge, Ill.

Take note that Peter Bellert of Park Ridge North Real Estate holds the listing for this home. It’s specifically located in Park Ridge, Ill., and is within walking distance of a country club. Additionally, Harrison Ford’s childhood home has undergone some remodels “while retaining the original 1920s essence.” That’s also according to the listing. These days, Ford is working alongside Taylor Sheridan on the Yellowstone prequel 1923.

Once news broke about Ford joining the Sheridan family of shows, Sheridan himself and Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton on Yellowstone, had some words to say. Helen Mirren also is in the cast of 1932 and it all leaves Sheridan somewhat amazed. “It’s ludicrous that I’m working with these people,” he said in an interview on the CBS show Sunday Morning. “It’s fantastically insane.” What did Reilly say? Well, the actress did say that “I want to be in it.” “I just found out about this yesterday, and I wanna be in it,” Reilly told ET in an interview. “Which is impossible. But they’re my ancestors. I mean, it started with Tim [McGraw] and Faith [Hill] and Isabel [May].” Yep, McGraw, Hill, and May were part of another prequel in the Yellowstone family titled 1883.

But getting Ford on board really is a solid statement. He’s been in so many great movies over the years and, of course, Ford is Indiana Jones. Remember Raiders of the Lost Ark? Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom? Just a couple of the films that are part of what can be called the Indiana Jones franchise. He just finished starring in Indiana Jones 5. Ford also has done other movies like a big-screen adaptation of the classic TV show The Fugitive. Then we have ones like Clear and Present Danger and Patriot Games. By the way, Ford is 79 years old and is getting ready to appear in 1923. He’s not slowing down one bit.