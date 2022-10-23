‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane’s Cause of Death Released

One week after the unexpected passing of Robbie Coltrane, the Harry Potter star’s cause of death has been released.

According to Deadline, multiple UK outlets have reported that Robbie Coltrane died following multiple organ failure. The 72-year-old actor had been suffering from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection, and heart block. He was also diagnosed with obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

Following the announcement of Robbie Coltrane’s death, the Harry Potter fandom mourned the loss of the beloved actor, who played Hagrid in all of the films. Fellow Harry Potter actor, Rupert Grint, took to his Instagram to share a special tribute to Coltrane. “Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone,” he wrote. “I’ll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue- a wonderful combination. No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie.”

Grint then stated that Robbie Coltrane brought Hagrid to life. “Just as Hagrid was in the books and films, Robbie was in life- warm, compassionate, and hilarious. A giant-hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later. Sending love to his family. See you on the other side Bobser.”

Daniel Radcliff also issued a statement to Deadline about the death of Robbie Coltrane. “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve ever met,” Radcliff declared. “And used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Robbie Coltrane’s Emotional Interview During ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary’ Special Surfaces Following His Death

Decider reports that following the death of Robbie Coltrane, the actor’s emotional interview with the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special has resurfaced.

During the interview, Robbie Coltrane spoke about the legacy of both his character Hagrid as well as the Harry Potter franchise. “The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children. You can be watching in 50 years time, easy.”

Robbie Coltrane then laughed and went on to add, “I’ll not be here, sadly. But Hagrid will. Yes.”

This clip of Robbie Coltrane in the Harry Potter reunion was really impactful. Even more, now. ❤️pic.twitter.com/JwhCNq1Gec — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 14, 2022

After the clip was posted on Twitter, Harry Potter fans took to Twitter to share their reaction to Robbie Coltrane’s interview. “This is such a sad day for our Wizarding World,” one fan tweeted. “Raise your wands, Witches and Wizards, for our beloved Hagrid. RIP, you will be deeply missed and fondly remembered, Hagrid, Keeper of the Keys and Grounds of Hogwarts.”

Another fan added, “Absolutely devastated, this man embodied everything about Hagrid and even more.”