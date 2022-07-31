Heather Gray, ‘The Talk’ Executive Producer, Dead at 50

Emmy Award-winning executive producer Heather Gray of The Talk has died of an unknown “unforgiving disease.” She was 50 years old.

A representative with the series released a letter signed by President & CEO of CBS George Cheeks and the other network execs to the show’s crew today announcing the heartbreaking news. However, it did not reveal the cause of death.

“Dear Talk Family,” the writing begins. “On behalf of all of us at CBS, we want to extend our deep condolences to you for the painful loss of our beloved Heather. She was an inspiration to us all, living and thriving while bravely battling an unforgiving disease. She showed us what true courage looks like.”

The letter continued by paying tribute to Gray as “the heart and soul of The Talk.” It also praised her “brilliance,” which led the series to be one of the most long-standing and popular on daytime TV.

“She was an admired, beloved mama bear of your family and a leader that all looked up to. Her contributions to the success of the show are immeasurable. But more importantly, she was a boss that proved you can lead with kindness, caring and friendship. Heather was everyone’s friend, everyone’s champion, everyone’s favorite person on the set. We will miss her terribly.”

‘The Talk’s’ Heather Gray Earned Three Emmys During Her Production Career

Heather Gray first joined The Talk midway into season one. Her initial title senior supervising producer. But during the beginning of season 2, the series promoted her to co-executive producer. And in 2019, she became The Talks‘ chief producer.

During her tenure, Gray took home two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment—one in 2016 and the other in 2018. She also heard an NAACP Image Award in 2016.

Before joining The Talk, Heather Gray worked on the production team of The Tyra Banks Show. In 2009, she and the rest of the Tyra Banks staff earned a joint Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show.

“We recognize and share the pain and shock you are feeling at this moment, as well as the grief you will feel in the days ahead. While the show is starting its hiatus as of August 1 (Monday), we do not want you to grieve and mourn alone. The set will be open,” the letter continues. “And HR will have staff and grief counseling available in person and by phone. HR support will be on site as well. We understand how difficult this will be for all of you and want you to all know, that we are here for you.”

This is a developing story.