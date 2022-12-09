Helen Slayton-Hughes, ‘Parks and Recreation’ Star, Dead at 92

Helen Slayton-Hughes, who is best known for her role on Parks and Recreation, has reportedly passed away at the age of 92.

The actress’ family confirmed the news on her Facebook account. “Helen passed away last night,” they revealed. “Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. To our beloved Helen… you always made us laugh. Thank you for the love and laughter. You inspired us all by living your dream until the end. Rest now, our sweet Helen. We know the laughter will continue wherever you are.”

Helen Slayton-Hughes began her acting career in 1980 with her role in Mafia on the Bounty. Following her first projects, Slayton-Hughes took a nearly 20-year break. Decades after her career began, Slayton-Hughes played the role of Ethel Beavers on Parks and Recreations from 2011 to 2015. She also appeared on other TV comedies, including New Girl, The Middle, Fresh Off the Boat, and Single Parents. Her final film was the comedy horror The Curse of Bridge Hollow, which premiered on Netflix in October. She played the role of Victoria in the film. She had also appeared in the horror film The Invisible Mother.

“Some of you may remember that it has been a life long dream of mine to be in a horror movie,” Helen Slayton-Hughes previously gushed about being a part of The Invisible Mother. “Yeah! Now, as of October 12th, we can all see ‘The Invisible Mother’ on all the major paid video on demand platforms!! I hope you are all one tenth as happy as me!!!”

She also helped promote Curse of Bridge Hollow with some humor. “This Friday, take a peek. Not so much ‘Netflix and Chill’ as Netflix will give you chills! See you then!”

Fans of Helen Slayton-Hughes Share Their Reaction to Her Death

Following the news that Helen Slayton-Hughes has passed away, fans of the Parks and Recreation star took to her Facebook to post tributes.

“Oh, that’s so heartbreaking… I’m so sorry to hear this,” one fan declared. “She was such a wonderful person and actress. I first knew of her as Ethel Beavers, and she brought so much laughter to my home through that.”

Another fan then wrote, “I am so sorry for your loss. I became a fan of Helen later in her life following her role in Parks and Rec. Helen brought a lot of light and laughter to the world and will be deeply missed. Thinking of Helen’s family in this sad time.”

Others praised Helen Slayton-Hughes for her smile and attitude. “The woman had it all,” an admirer noted. “And wasn’t ashamed to say things how they were.”