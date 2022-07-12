Henry Winkler Reacts to Viral NASA Webb Space Telescope Photo, Sums It Up Perfectly

NASA has revealed some impressive images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope revealing some of the most detailed – and distant – images to date. The images give us a surreal glimpse into a galaxy cluster called SMACS 0732.

It’s an image that shows us just how vast everything is beyond our own planet. And, classic TV star Henry Winkler has some thoughts on the images. The longtime movie and TV star has just four words to share when looking at these far-away galaxies. These four words? “we are NOT alone.”

“I know in my heart ..we are NOT alone,” Henry Winkler writes in his Monday Twitter post, sharing an image posted to the NASA Twitter page.

I know in my heart ..we are NOT alone https://t.co/iFenh4EOqH — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 12, 2022

According to the NASA post, these images are the “sharpest infrared view of the universe to date.”

They were taken by “Webb’s First Deep Field,” the post notes. In a detailed message, NASA notes that President Joe Biden previewed these surreal glimpses into galaxies. Images that “were once invisible to us,” NASA says. The full set of images will be revealed shortly, the post noes.

NASA’S Latest Images Share Just A Speck Of What Lies Beyond Our Own Skies

According to NASA, these images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope cover a section of sky that is “approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length by someone on the ground.”

However, the images are anything but tiny. The images reflect a composite created from images at different wavelengths. And, NASA notes, they bare a blast from the past, revealing the cluster as “it appeared 4.6 billion years ago.”

The images also share the clearest images of the galaxies beyond this little section of sky. The Webb telescope brings into sharp focus “tiny, faint structures that have never been seen before,” the NASA announcement notes. Researchers will now begin to explore more about these galaxies including what the masses are, the ages of what we see in the images as well as what these masses are likely composed of.

The full series of images will be released later today, Tuesday, July 12.

Henry Winkler May Be Impressed With What Lies Beyond Our Planet, But That Won’t Stop Him From Enjoying The Wonders Of Our Own World

Recently, the Happy Days star celebrated our nation’s birthday over the July 4 weekend by sharing a gorgeous snapshot of two regal bald eagles perched in a tree. Quite the impressive find on any day, let alone during the Independence Day weekend!

Happy 4th of July everyone !! pic.twitter.com/U9oEMZrufv — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 2, 2022

The patriotic snapshot shows not one bald eagle, but two real-life versions of our nation’s symbol. They sit perched contentedly on separate tree branches, soaking up the warmth of the summer sun.

“Happy 4th of July everyone!!” Winkler exclaims in the July 2 Twitter post.