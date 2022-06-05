Here’s What Ray Liotta Received From Frank Sinatra’s Daughters After Turning Down a Major Role

Throughout Ray Liotta’s time on the silver screen, he was known for playing roles that centered around the mob and other criminal enterprises. His mafia mindset even transferred over into his real life when he received a not-so-nice gift from the daughters of one of Hollywood’s most well-known stars.

Ray Liotta, who made a name for himself in films like Goodfellas, once received a fake horse head from the daughters of Frank Sinatra. Liotta played the crooner in 1998’s The Rat Pack. Fans remember Liotta for his work in gangster movies, such as The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel film to the hit series “The Sopranos.” In the film, he played twins “Hollywood Dick” and “Sally” Moltisanti.

His acting work in mob films has led to many associating him with the genre. However, The Rat Pack is one of many roles Liotta held that doesn’t fall underneath the category of the mafia genre. The HBO film followed 1960s celebrities, primarily Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr., and Peter Lawford.

In an interview on Jay Leno’s Garage, Liotta opened up about the fake horse head from Sinatra’s daughters. He describes it as a direct reaction to his decision to make The Rat Pack.

According to Liotta, the singer’s daughters wanted to make a miniseries about their father’s life with Liotta in the lead. However, as he describes, he didn’t want to work that closely with the Sinatras. When he took the role of Sinatra in a different direction, he received a prop horse head. The head referred to the iconic scene in The Godfather.

Frank Sinatra’s daughters tell Ray Liotta ‘he’s toast’ with odd gift

“We were doing [The Rat Pack] and I got delivered a horse’s head,” Liotta said about the odd gift. “Obviously, it wasn’t a real one, but it was a horse’s head. And, you know, a horse’s head means you’re toast. It turned out that his daughters sent it and said, ‘Oh, you could do this one, but you couldn’t do the one that we wanted you to?'”

As it turns out, the Sinatra’s hopes for a miniseries never came to fruition. However, The Rat Pack went on to win three Emmy awards. It also garnered further nominations for Joe Mantegna and Don Cheadle’s roles. Sinatra’s story has since been told through plays, documentaries, and TV shows.

In addition, Goodfellas Director Martin Scorsese had once tried to make a biopic about the icon’s life. However, after remaining in development limbo, the project was squashed in 2017.

Although the Sinatra girls tried to put a dent in Liotta’s career, they ultimately weren’t successful. Liotta and his career never wound up sleeping with the fishes and he became one of the most iconic actors.