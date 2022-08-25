‘Home Alone’ Actor Devin Ratray Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble

According to reports, New York City authorities are now investigating Home Alone star Devin Ratray for a sexual assault that was reported in 2017. This investigation comes after the victim contacted the police regarding the 2017 report. In this call, the victim inquired as to why the case had not yet been pursued. This call comes shortly after the news of other assault charges. News was released in December that the Home Alone actor was taken into custody on domestic violence charges.

Authorities have expressed reasoning for the failure to investigate rape allegations at the time of the report. According to authorities, they believed the victim did not wish to pursue charges against the actor. However, the victim, Lisa Smith has reported that she is “devastated” that authorities failed to properly investigate the allegations.

Home Alone’s Devin Ratray Under Investigation For 2017 Assault

Smith’s account of the assault notes that she did know the Home Alone actor prior to the night of the attack on September 21, 2017. On that evening, however, Smith notes that she, her brother, and a friend joined Ratray at his Manhattan apartment for drinks. This, Smith reports, is where she believes she was drugged after Ratray had given her a drink he had prepared.

“I remember waking up and I couldn’t move,” Smith recounts of the alleged attack.

“I couldn’t really open my eyes,” she continues.

“But I could hear what was happening and I could feel what was happening,” the victim continues.

“I knew that the other two people were gone,” she adds. “And I was still on the couch.”

The New York City Police Department has not immediately commented on the decision to hold the investigation following the report five years ago. Nor has the department commented on the failure to collect pertinent information at the time of the alleged incident. However, a statement was released on the incident, PEOPLE reports.

“The NYPD takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously,” the statement notes per the PEOPLE report. The statement goes on to note that the department “urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report.”

This, the statement says will allow the department to “perform a comprehensive investigation,” as well as offer “support and services to survivors.”

As of Wednesday, August 24, Devin Ratray is not currently facing any charges related to these allegations. Ratray continues to deny the charges, PEOPLE reports.