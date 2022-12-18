‘Home Improvement’ Star Richard Karn Hilariously Reacts to Rumors He Died

If you saw reports out there that Home Improvement star Richard Karn had died, well, then we’re here to tell you he’s alive. Hey, don’t take our word for it. Karn hilariously replied to a fan that sent out a tweet. In this one, the fan simply lets Karn know that they have some good news for the famed Al Borland. So, let’s take a look and see what Karn wrote after picking up this news.

At first I was worried 😂 https://t.co/83IPp4LbpR — Richard Karn (@TheRichardKarn) December 17, 2022

These days, you can still find Karn hanging out with his old buddy Tim Allen. They are part of a show titled More Power, which looks at some very interesting tools. That’s not a stretch, of course, since Allen was Mr. Tool Time or simply called “The Tool Man” in honor of his Home Improvement character. On the show, you can see Allen, Karn, and YouTube and DIY sensation April Wilkerson gathering together for fun and antics.

Richard Karn Teams Up With Tim Allen For ‘More Power’ TV Show

On the show, Allen will take a different tool to its limit. Of course, More Power will have some more safety guidelines involved than was the case for Allen’s Taylor character. “I like to see where the edge is. When there’s a big red button that says ‘Do not touch,’ I right away go to touch it,” Allen said in an interview with TV Insider.

Meanwhile, Allen had some high praise for Karn. Especially when it came to getting More Power up and running on the TV screen.”If it weren’t for Richard, we’d never finish anything…It’s just like Al and Tim Taylor, just kind of farting around,” Allen said. Home Improvement ran for a number of seasons on ABC. We all got to see Tim and Al, their characters, work together.

Some people might want to know if Karn and Allen are friends beyond their work on TV shows. Both actors sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight. In it, Karn reveals a little bit about the depth of friendship that he has with Allen in real life. “I never told you this Tim, but you’re like a brother to me,” Richard Karn said. “I think it resonates with the parents that grew up with it are now being able to show their kids something that they can sit all together and watch.”

Thankfully, Karn is in good health and not dead. The relatively new TV show More Power can be seen on the History Channel. It’s never a dull moment when Karn and Allen get together, even if they are simply playing themselves on the show. Curiosity is one thing that keeps these guys going along with Wilkerson.