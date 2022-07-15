‘Home Improvement’ Star Richard Karn: What Is the Actor’s Net Worth?

While actor Richard Karn is most notable for his role in Home Improvement, starring alongside Tim Allen, the handyman also hosted game shows and has a net worth of $10 million. It might not be the highest net worth among television stars, but it begs the question of what all Karn did to accumulate such a fortune. During his time on Home Improvement, which ran from 1991 to 1999, Karn appeared in 202 episodes. In total, the show only has 204 episodes. Add that with his time on other shows and hosting, the comedic relief has grown into a highly successful personality.

Born in 1956 in Seattle, Washington, Richard Karn didn’t take up acting until he was at the University of Washington. He not only participated in the Professional Actor Training Program, but he received a degree in drama at the end of the 1970s. But with all his training, his success in television came thanks to a traffic citation. Having to attend traffic school, Karn met an agent who revealed ABC was casting for a new show. That show was Home Improvement. Karn ended up replacing Stephen Tobolowsky who backed out after schedule conflicts.

Richard Karn Starred In Super Bowl Ad

Before Richard Karn landed the role of Al Borland, he appeared in a Michelob beer commercial that premiered at Super Bowl XIV. He also received parts in shows like One Life to Live and Carol & Company. While great for his career, his $10 million net worth came thanks to Home Improvement and his $3.3 million salary per season.

Becoming a fan favorite, Richard Karn exploded during the 90s, appearing in episodes of Burke’s Law, Picture Perfect, Boy Meets World, and That 70s Show. He even starred in the sitcom Soul Man, with Dan Aykroyd. Surprisingly, he reprised his role as Al Borland in the series.

During the 2000s, Richard Karn transitioned into hosting as he replaced Louie Anderson on Family Feud. Holding the position for four years, Karn eventually accepted other hosting roles on Bingo America and Assembly Required.

Having both television and game shows under his belt, Karn increased his net worth by transitioning into film. He starred in numerous films geared toward children. Then included, Snow Buddies, Air Buddies, and the teen comedy F the Prom.

Life Outside Of Television

As for his personal life beyond the camera, the actor married another actor and singer Tudi Roche. A little-known fact, she appeared beside him on Home Improvement. The couple has a son named Cooper.

Richard Karn loves more than acting as he is an avid golfer with his own tournament once called the Richard Karn Celebrity Golf Classic. In 1996, the golfer, actor, and television host bought a 6,000-square-foot home in California. At the time, the house fetched $1.1 million. Today, it’s worth $6 million, adding to his $10 million net worth.