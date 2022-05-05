‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Reveals Scary Incident With Man Attempting To Stalk Her Daughter

Home Town star Erin Napier is warning parents about online predators with a terrifying story from her past.

The renovation host has always been candid about living in the limelight. And in many cases, being a star has been a very positive experience for Napier and her family of four. But last year, a man targeted her daughter Helen. And Erin is still living with the trauma.

As she shared on Instagram, a strange man who became obsessed with online photos began stalking Helen a year ago today.

“May the 4th be with you,” she began. “Not my favorite day.”

One year ago today, Erin Napier was busy filming the reveal scene for the reveal of her friend Donelle’s house and an episode of CBS Sunday Morning when her husband, Ben, started getting alarming messages from “lots” of people in their hometown.

Apparently, a 54-year-old man had moved to Laurel, MS, from California. He was “dressed like a Star Wars stormtrooper,” and wearing an ankle monitor bracelet. And while his initial behavior was telling enough, his reason for moving was why Erin’s neighbors were texting.

The man moved there for Helen. He bought a house only one block from the Napiers’ home. And believed he was Helen’s savior.

“God sent me here to protect the women of Laurel,” he proclaimed to the town, “specifically little Helen.”

This man was living in the house with only one suitcase and some toys he had specifically purchased for Erin’s then 3-year-old daughter.

“Ben saw red, his blood boiled,” Erin wrote. “I was terrified and 9.5 months pregnant. In those two weeks that followed, before he was finally sent back to CA, he found Mal and Jim’s baby girl on walks with her nanny and said unsettling things. Disgusting things.”

‘Home Town’ Host Erin Napier Hired 24-Hour Security Detail to Protect Her Daughter

Because of the stranger in town, the families of Laurel had to hire 24-hour security officers. And Erin and her husband had the detail with them while they slept and worked, which made Helen curious.

“[She] asked who they were and why they were here, and we never told her the truth,” Erin continued. “‘They work with us!” the mother of two claimed. “They’re friends of ours who are staying with us for a little while!'”

Now that the threat has passed, the Home Town host still thinks of that man and how easily he could have hurt her family. But she admitted that he no longer lives in fear.

However, she’s still grateful to her community for protecting them through the mess. She also lives with the continued truth that social media isn’t safe. And Erin Napier has a message for all her fans.

“It further validated what I already knew,” she ended. “Protect your kids in the online world much as you can.”