‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Undergoes Medical Procedure, Posts Hospital Bed Pic

On Tuesday (May 17th), “Home Town” star Erin Napier took to her Instagram account to share a snapshot of her recovering after undergoing a throat procedure.

“Staying tonight in the hospital after a throat procedure, and feeling so cared for by an old friend,” Erin Napier wrote in the post, which features a snapshot of the “Home Town” star with her friend, Rodney. She then shared details about her father starting the physical therapy program at their community hospital in 1975.

“Rodney has worked at this hospital since I was a little girl coming to visit daddy. He and my brother became buddies, too.,” Erin Napier explained. She then shared that while every one of her family’s illnesses, tragedies, and childbirths have been through the hospital’s doors, Rodney has been the man in the cafeteria that makes everyone feel like family.

“Home Town” star Erin Napier went on to add, “I’ve never been so happy to see him as I was tonight, expecting a bowl of chicken noodle soup but getting a needed visit with an old friend too.”

Ben and Erin Napier Revealed The Hard Moments While Filming ‘Home Town Takeover’

During a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Ben and Erin Napier disclosed that they had a lot of “hard moments” while filming their six-episode series, “Home Town Takeover,” which premiered last month. The series takes place in Wetumpka, Alabama.

“I keep remembering the very last scene that we filmed,” Erin Napier recalled. “They just wanted something simple. Us getting in Ben’s old truck and driving off.”

However, not everything was simple while filming. Erin Napier revealed that their daughter broke her leg. Napier was also struggling with her second pregnancy as well. “There was a handful of people who knew that I was pregnant there and they just loved us and they took care of us. They brought us food. They helped us, you know, we needed a doctor.”

Erin Napier then noted that she and Ben had no idea who to call during the ordeal with their daughter. However, their supporters came to the rescue. “They stepped up and stood in the gap where we really needed people. I was thinking of all those things as we’re filming this scene about just, get it the truck and drive away, and I started crying.”

Ben and Erin Napier also stated that they still keep in touch with their supporters in Wetumpka. Ben shared, “Some of those people have come and visited us here since we wrapped filming there, and they’ve met with, you know, locals here. ”

Erin Napier went on to add, “They would say that they needed our help to make their town shine again. But we needed them to survive the experience of being away from home and doing this hard work.”