‘Home Town’ Stars Ben and Erin Napier Explore ‘Colorful Colorado’ in Retro 1955 Apache: PHOTOS

The stars of Home Town are on the road getting ready for the next major renovation. Ben and Erin Napier announced a new installment of Home Town Takeover this week, where they’ll transform one lucky small town. After last season’s heartwarming transformation of Wetumpka, Alabama. The reality TV show now has set its sights on Fort Morgan, Colorado.

Ben Napier took to his Instagram to give his followers a look behind the scenes. The couple explores the beautiful surroundings of Colorado ahead of their big takeover.

The successful first season of Home Town Takeover left Wetumpka, Alabama looking brand new. The team pulled off 12 renovation projects that overhauled the town. Projects included an entirely new downtown street and a brand new farmer’s market.

The Montgomery Advertiser reported that the show’s success was still generating tourism for the small town. “They did it in the right way,” said Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis. “Everything was positive on the shows and they really showcased what makes Wetumpka great.”

The new season of Home Town Takeover will feature new hosts in addition to the Napiers. Fixer to Fabulous stars Dave and Jenny Marrs appeared as guests in season 1 but will now lead this new project alongside Ben and Erin. The expanded team will take on a total of 18 projects. Across six episodes, they’ll transform Fort Morgan’s homes, local businesses, and community spaces.

Home Town Takeover Looks to the Future

Andrew Stieb serves as the Fort Morgan Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, and he spoke to the Fort Morgan Times to voice the town’s excitement for the Home Town Takeover. He said the Chamber of Commerce is proud of the work the community did to bring the show to their town. And he can’t wait to see how they enhance his hometown.

“I’m definitely a fan of HGTV. After hearing about the potential of this project, I made it a point to watch every episode start to finish of the first season,” Stieb said. “Having watched Season 1. It would seem the idea is to give back to those people already giving back to the community. As we know, Fort Morgan has a lot deserving people, I look forward to seeing how it all turns out.”

The first season of Home Town Takeover was a major success. Both in terms of ratings and in terms of how it helped the town of Wetumpka. And the team can’t wait to bring that same spirit to Fort Morgan. Home & Food Content Streaming president Jane Latman voiced her excitement for the continued success of the show and the joy they hope to bring to their next town.

“More than 24 million people watched the transformation of Wetumpka, Alabama during the first season of Home Town Takeover,” Latman said. “Now we’re doubling down by teaming up the Marrs with the Napiers, who are leading experts on small town revitalizations. We are rallying an army of HGTV stars, neighbors, friends, and local leaders whose impact in Fort Morgan will benefit the community for years to come.”