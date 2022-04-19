How Clint Eastwood Nearly Called It Quits on Acting After One of His First Westerns

Dirty Harry fans may be surprised to learn that the iconic western film star and award-winning producer and director Clint Eastwood almost left the industry before his prolific career even started. In a recent interview, the Hang ‘Em High actor talks candidly about the early days of his prolific film career. During the discussion, Clint Eastwood notes that when he first began starring in films his ultimate goal was “to learn what acting was all about in front of the camera.”

And, the actor says, he spent hours in theater classes, which helped him land his early roles. But, in 1958, Eastwood says, he had an on-camera experience that nearly led to the end of his acting career.

When the 1958 black and white western film Ambush At Cimarron Pass was released, Eastwood received third-billing on the cast list. It was also, the Heartbreak Ridge star says, “probably the worst film ever made.”

When discussing the experience, Clint Eastwood describes a western film so bad that he began to worry about his future in the business. The film is so bad, Eastwood explains, that he almost decided he was meant to move on to another line of work.

“I went to see it,” the award-winning film star remembers of Ambush at Cimarron Pass.

“I saw that film and ‘I said I’m through. I’ve got to go back to school. I’ve got to do something else, I’ve got to get a job of other sorts,’” Eastwood explains.

Fate Steps in as Clint Eastwood Considers Moving Away From His Budding Acting Career

Clint Eastwood may have had doubts about his acting career after starring in the 1958 film Ambush at Cimarron Pass. However, fate was thankfully on the side of the actor’s soon-to-be faithful fans. Just as the actor was preparing to say goodbye to his acting career and leave the film industry for good, he ran into someone who led him to a memorable role.

“I accidentally ran into somebody out at CBS on Beverly Boulevard,” Clint Eastwood recalls.

“They were doing a Western called Rawhide,” the iconic actor continues. Eastwood adds that he was then cast as one of the hit leads in the hit series.

This role leads to a variety of other prolific opportunities, as we all know. Eastwood then began collaborating on multiple projects. Among these projects is one in which the actor joins well-known Italian spaghetti western director, Sergio Leonne in the iconic Man With No Name. Soon, Clint Eastwood was earning top billing in his projects. The movie star was soon starring in films such as Paint Your Wagon; Two Mules For Sister Sara; Joe Kidd, and of course, Dirty Harry.