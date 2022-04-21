How ‘Happy Days’ Icon Ron Howard Feels About His Daughter Appearing on Star Wars Shows

Like many professions, acting often runs in the family. Ron Howard, star of the classic TV show Happy Days, now prefers to contribute to Hollywood from behind the camera. His daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, however, continues to build the Howard family’s legacy in acting. The actress got her start in acting at the young age of 8 and has built an impressive catalog of work in the three decades since.

After her work in the Twilight Saga, Bryce Dallas Howard moved on to a lead role in the Jurassic World franchise. Now, she’s set her sights on Star Wars. Though her acting career continues to flourish, the young Howard has been slowly building her resume as a director.

She’s directed one episode in each season of the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian in addition to one episode of The Book of Boba Fett. Bryce Dallas Howard’s list of directing credits is short, but she’s already showing immense promise. Her episode of Boba Fett is considered one of the best in the series by both fans and critics.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Ron Howard gave his thoughts about his daughter’s work in the Star Wars franchise. “She works hard at it,” Howard said. “She always has. She’s been directing for about 10 or 11 years here and there, but working with Jon Favreau, working with Dave Filoni… She loves the galaxy, she’s got a good heart. She’s super bright and she’s a warrior in the workplace, in the best kind of way.”

Son of ‘Happy Days’ Star Marion Ross Talks Working With Ron Howard

While Ron Howard is in awe of his daughter’s success in Hollywood, the son of Howard’s Happy Days costar, Marion Ross, is in awe of Howard. In an interview with Fox News, Jim Meskimen, son of Happy Days‘ Marion Ross, opened up about what it’s like to work with Ron Howard.

Meskimen worked with Ron Howard as a teenager, long before the Happy Days star had found his stride with directing. “He was always very generous to allow me to audition,” Meskimen recalled. “Because of him, I got to work with Marisa Tomei, my first Oscar-winning performer. I’ve worked with many since then, but he gave me a start.”

Jim Meskimen went on to describe what it was like to get to know him as a director. “He was a successful actor, but he always had his eyes set on directing,” Meskimen said. “He spent his whole life in that pursuit and was determined to be successful. I’ve always been in awe of that kind of focus. I’m much more scattered.”

“But it was different with Ron,” Meskimen continued. “This was his dream and he was going to make it a reality, no matter how successful he was as an actor.”