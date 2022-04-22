How Harrison Ford Played a Huge Role in Steven Spielberg’s ‘E.T.’ Being Made

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” debuted 40 years ago, but the Steven Spielberg film might never have come together without the help of Harrison Ford.

In the early 1980s, Harrison Ford was filming “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” with Steven Spielberg in Tunisia. While working on the film, Spielberg had also come up with the idea for “E.T.,” with a script in mind that he needed to pitch to a worthy writer.

“I pretty much had worked out most of the story and I needed a writer to write with me. Or, hopefully, write it based on the story,” Spielberg told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week.

At one point, Ford’s then-girlfriend, Melissa Mathison, joined him on the set. Mathison was a well-known screenwriter in Hollywood for writing “The Black Stallion.” Spielberg loved her work on the film and eagerly pitched the idea to her during a filming break. But Mathison declined.

“She said, ‘Well, I’m retired from writing. I don’t write anymore. I’m not interested in writing anymore, it’s too hard,” he explained. “I went to Harrison and said, ‘Your girlfriend turned me down. She doesn’t want to write my next movie.’ He said, ‘Well, let me talk to her.’”

Luckily for Steven Spielberg, Harrison Ford loved the “E.T.” script. He genuinely wanted Mathison to give it a try, and his encouragement paid off for the director in a huge way.

“He talked to her and she came to me the next day and said, ‘OK you got Harrison so excited about this. What is it that I missed?’” Spielberg continued. “I think I hadn’t told her the story very well because I told her the story again and she got really emotional and she committed right there in the Tunisian desert.”

How Harrison Ford Almost Made It Into the Steven Spielberg Film ‘E.T.’

Once Melissa Mathison was on board, the production of “E.T.” quickly got underway. Spielberg said he and Mathison wrote the film in Marina del Rey while also editing “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

“We would spend two hours a day for five days and she would go off and write pages and come back,” Spielberg said of their process. Apparently, Mathison is responsible for some key points in the film, like E.T.’s telekinesis.

“There were so many details for character that Melissa brought into my world from her world,” Spielberg continued. The director also said that Harrison Ford filmed a cameo for “E.T.” But the scene didn’t make the final cut, to our endless disappointment. Spielberg didn’t say what role Ford played in the cameo.

But Steven Spielberg celebrated the 40th anniversary of “E.T.” earlier this week at the TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood. The TCL Chinese Theater played a restored IMAX version of the 1982 film on the big screen.