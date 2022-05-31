How Val Kilmer Made Major Decisions About Iceman Before ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

It’s no doubt that any Top Gun film would not be the same without iconic Hollywood movie star, Tom Cruise. However, while Tom Cruise is certainly the film’s beloved leading man, the rest of the Top Gun players are also a huge part of the 1986 blockbuster film. Characters that filmgoers are excited to see return in the latest film, Top Gun: Maverick. One of these popular characters is, of course, Val Kilmer’s legendary Top Gun character, Iceman. In fact, Val Kilmer even helped develop the storyline that brings his iconic Top Gun character back to the big screen in this latest film release.

Joseph Kosinski Decscribes How Val Kilmer Became Involved In Iceman’s Return To Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick director remembers how bringing Val Kilmer back to the cast in the latest Top Gun installment was an important part of the project. In fact, he says, some of the film’s key players insisted that Kilmer’s character be featured in the movie.

“Tom [Cruise] was adamant, Jerry [Bruckheimer] was adamant,” notes Joseph Kosinski of Val Kilmer’s appearance in the new film.

“I’m obviously a huge Val Kilmer fan, not just as Iceman, but in Tombstone and Heat,” the filmmaker adds.”The chance to work with him is a dream come true.” Kosinski adds that having Kilmer come on to this latest production was “pretty epic.”

“We brought him in, talked to him about the movie,” Kosinski recalls. “And it was Val who really cracked how he could be in it.”

Top Gun: Maverick Filmmakers And Stars Discuss Some Important Relationships In the Hit Film

In the original Top Gun film, Tom Cruise’s Maverick and Val Kilmer’s Iceman are major rivals. However, this rivalry grows into a friendship as the 1986 hit film comes to a close. This, of course, had to come into play when the iconic characters returned to the big screen.

“We worked really hard on the scene and on that relationship,” the Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker recalls. Kosinski remembers how it was important for everyone involved that the relationship between Maverick and Iceman be properly addressed in the film. After all, their Top Gun storyline consisting of two rivals who grow to mutually respect one another is a big part of the original film.

“It’s great because they were rivals in the first film. Obviously, we have that last scene of the first film where that rivalry becomes a friendship,” Kosinski relates.

“And now we get to see 35 years later how that friendship has evolved,” the filmmaker explains. “How Iceman is his wingman and is always looking out for Maverick.”