howard-stern-slams-oprah-winfrey

One well-known radio show host is slamming a former talk show host. According to reports, Howard Stern recently criticized Opray Winfrey for “showing off” her lavish lifestyle via social media.

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Winfrey posted several clips on Instagram showing her having lunch with actress Quinta Brunson at her home in Montecito, California. Her followers can see the former talk show host’s stunning home and gardens in the background.

“Oprah’s not embarrassed by her wealth at all,” the controversial Sirius XM radio host said during his show on Monday. He added that she “loves showing it “off” any time she gets.

He continued: “It’s f – – king mind-blowing you when you follow her on Instagram. You see her estates, her gardens, the people who service her and, you know,” he added.

Robin Quivers, Stern’s longtime co-host, also chimed in, “Service her? She’s not a car.” According to reports, the 68-year-old has a net worth of $2.5 billion. She became wealthy thanks to her talk show success, TV network, and brand ambassadorships.

Although she’s beloved by many, Stern held nothing back and continued to call her out for her bold posts online showing off her money. He said Winfrey “knows” how to be rich and “likes” to show it off whenever she can.

Howard Stern criticizes Oprah’s online behavior: ‘ I don’t think that people should show off their wealth’

“Which is something I’m not comfortable with,” he admitted. “I don’t think that people should show off their wealth.” However, as a rebuttal, Quivers said she was giving her followers a look into her life via social media.

She stood up for the OWN network CEO, saying: “Oprah’s just showing you her life. She’s not showing off.” However, Stern held his ground, arguing that she needed more self-awareness.

Stern added: “You gotta be a little self-aware and know that there are people struggling out there. You gotta kind of think about people who don’t eat. You know what I’m saying? I mean, come on. You gotta be a little bit aware of this.”

Still, his longtime co-host continued to give him pushback. “Well, if you don’t show your wealth, are they getting fed?” she asked Stern.

“No, they are not,” he said. “But I make a good living, and I’m having trouble watching Oprah. I go, wow. Look what’s going on over there? Her estate is unbelievable. When she goes shopping, she goes shopping in her backyard cause everything is growing back there. There’s a farm back there.”

At just 32, the Mississippi native became a millionaire after her namesake talk show, “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” became the highest-rated talk show in American history. The show aired for a quarter of a century from 1986 to 2011.