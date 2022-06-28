Howard Stern Wants to Run for President in 2024

With more than two years before the next U.S. Presidential election, SiriusXM radio host Howard Stern revealed he is considering running for office in 2024.

According to Mediaite, Howard Stern spoke about running for President while chatting with co-host Robin Quivers about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs Wade. “I said to Robin, and I hate to say this, but, but I said to her, ‘I’m actually gonna probably have to run for president now.’”

Quivers further claimed that she has been trying to push Howard Stern into the idea earlier. “Now he’s reluctantly stepping up,” she declared. Stern then chimed about his plan if he would become President. This includes abolishing the electoral college.

“The only reason I would run and I start,” Howard Stern continued. “I went into a long-winded speech over the weekend to Robin about how I am going to do the very simple thing. That’ll set the country straight one vote, one person, no more of this Electoral College, I’m getting rid of it.”

When Quivers asked if he could do that as president, Howard Stern answered that he didn’t know but he wants to find out. “The problem with most presidents, they have too big of an agenda,” Stern explained. The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again.”

Howard Stern Says If He Runs For President, He’s Not ‘F—ing Around’

Variety further reports that Howard Stern stated if he runs for president, he is not f—ing around. “I’m really thinking about it,” Stern admitted. “Because the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices. I’m not afraid to do it. As soon as I become president, you’re gonna get five new Supreme Court justices that are going to overturn all this bulls—.”

Howard Stern also made comments about the Supreme Court justices that former President Trump appointed during his term in office. “These appointed judges by [former President] Trump were appointed by a president who lost the popular vote by 3 million votes. This is where we get into trouble.”

The media outlet further revealed that Howard Stern previously ran as a Libertarian opponent for New York governor in 1994. However, he exited the race after refusing to reveal his personal finances. Stern previously spoke about potentially having to run against Trump in 2024. “I would just sit there and play that f—ing clip of him trying to fix the election over and over again,” Stern declared at the time. The clip is from Trump’s phone call with Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger. “There’s no way I’d lose.”

There has yet to be a confirmation of Howard Stern officially running for president in 2024.