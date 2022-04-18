Iconic Axe Wielded by Jack Nicholson in ‘The Shining’ Sets Starting Bid of $50,000 at Auction

Would you like to have the prop axe used by Jack Nicholson in The Shining? It could be yours as it is now up for auction. Nicholson plays a demented soul in the movie directed by Stanley Kubrick. The movie also stars Shelley Duvall and it’s among movie fans’ scariest movies of all time. We understand. It scared me, too.

Let’s get some details about this axe from The Shining that’s now available. When you purchase it, the axe will be part of a collection that includes photos from the movie itself. Gotta Have Rock and Roll says that it is “very good” and in “screen used condition.” Anyone who buys it will get a letter from NORANK Engineering, Engineers to the Film, Television and Entertainment Industry. It is dated from June 8, 1989, and lets it be made quite clear that the axe was definitely used in the movie. You also will receive a letter of authenticity from Gotta Have Rock and Roll.

A minimum bid on this is $50,000 but it is estimated to cost between $60,000-$90,000. Imagine having this piece of Hollywood memorabilia in your own home. The conversations you could have with this among friends will be quite interesting. You also might recall after Nicholson whacks that axe against a door, he peers in and yells, “Here’s Johnny!” The sneering of Nicholson definitely is opposite of what most people remember that phrase from in the annals of classic TV. Yes, it’s what Ed McMahon would say when introducing Johnny Carson on the late-night TV talk show.

Shelley Duvall Remembers That Stanley Kubrick Could Be Demanding

For Duvall, who played Wendy in the movie, dealing with Kubrick wasn’t always a piece of cake. “[Kubrick] doesn’t print anything until at least the 35th take,” the actress said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Thirty-five takes, running and crying and carrying a little boy, it gets hard. And full performance from the first rehearsal. That’s difficult.”

When asked if Kubrick was difficult to work with and if he reflected more of the Nicholson character Jack Torrance, Duvall said no. “No. He was very warm and friendly to me,” Duvall said. “He spent a lot of time with Jack and me. He just wanted to sit down and talk for hours while the crew waited. And the crew would say, ‘Stanley, we have about 60 people waiting.’ But it was very important work.” The Shining was released in 1980 and also stars actor-comedian Scatman Crothers. It’s based on a book of the same name by Stephen King. Get your popcorn ready and check this movie out.