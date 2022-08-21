Idris Elba Didn’t Cast His Daughter in New Movie Because She Didn’t Earn It

Movie star Idris Elba recently shared that his own daughter auditioned for a film with him. He said she didn’t get the part, and revealed why.

Elba was a guest on the radio talk show “The Breakfast Club” when he revealed that his daughter, Isan Elba, auditioned for his latest film, “Beast.” She auditioned to play his character’s daughter in the film.

“Beast” follows Elba’s character and his two daughters on a trip to South Africa went then encounter a lion that hunts them. The Wiki description reads: “Recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels and his two teenage daughters travel to a South African game reserve managed by Martin Battles, an old family friend and wildlife biologist. However, what begins as a journey of healing soon turns into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of bloodthirsty poachers, begins stalking them.”

Elba’s daughter ended up not getting the part in the film.

“And you know, it came down to chemistry in the end. You know, my daughter, she was great, but the relationship in the film and the relationship with my daughter was — the chemistry wasn’t right for film, weirdly enough. My daughter didn’t talk to me for about three weeks,” Elba said.

“She was very good, very close,” “Beast” producer Will Packer said. “Idris is right, some of the nuances of that real-life relationship sometimes doesn’t translate on screen.”

However, he did praise both of them — Isan for her performance, and Elba for being tough on her throughout the process.

Although she did not speak to him for three weeks, she did eventually end up coming to the premiere. Elba praised his daughter for being gracious about the situation.

I’m really proud of her to go through that, you know what I mean. And then not get the role, but still come to the premiere,” he said.

Fans React to Idris Elba’s Daughter Not Getting Role in Film

Although some found it comical that his real life daughter didn’t get the role of his movie daughter, others said good things about the lack of nepotism.

One fan tweeted: “That’s no problem. She’s not supposed to be playing Idris’ daughter, she’s supposed to he playing Idris’ character’s daughter. Different chemistry needed for the film.”

Another Twitter user said: “I was just thinking: Idris sounds like a great father. Most famous people give in to their children. He held firm. Good life lesson. We can’t always get what we want.”

At the end of the day, it turned out fine for the father-daughter duo.

Fans have loved “Beast.” One fan tweeted out a wish they had after seeing it: “I hope Idris Elba fighting a lion becomes a whole franchise. Let’s get Beast 2: In the Lion’s Den rolling now.”