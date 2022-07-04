‘Independence Day’ Star Bill Pullman’s Son Lewis Jokes Dad Might Break Out Iconic Speech at the BBQ

A quintessential movie pick for every Fourth of July is the aptly named Independence Day. The 1996 film stars Will Smith, Bill Pullman, and Jeff Goldblum. Pullman plays President Thomas Whitmore as he leads the country against an alien invasion on a fateful July 4th.

Pullman’s performance is nearly as iconic as the film itself. In a climactic moment, Pullman’s character rallies the troops ahead of the counterattack and delivers one of the most memorable speeches in all action films.

“We’re fighting for our right to live, to exist. And should we win the day, the 4th of July will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the day when the world declared in one voice: ‘We will not go quietly into the night! We will not vanish without a fight! We’re going to live on! We’re going to survive!’ Today, we celebrate our Independence Day!”

Lewis Pullman Wants to Hear the Speech Too

Pullman was already a successful actor prior to Independence Day, but the role made him instantly recognizable. With the annual celebration of America’s independence upon us once again, everyone wants to hear the speech again. Even his own son, Lewis Pullman.

“I mean, the amount of times we’re at dinner and somebody’s like, ‘Please just do the speech like they want,'” Lewis Pullman said in an interview with US Weekly. “My dad is at this point like, ‘You can just pop a DVD on brother and watch the speech. It’s there in HD.'”

But behind closed doors, Lewis thinks he might be able to convince his dad to deliver the famous lines. “Maybe I can get him to gimme a little portion of the speech over the barbecue this summer.”

Lewis went on to say he doesn’t remember the last time his family got together to watch the film. “It’s weird. We don’t really sit down and watch,” he said. “We’ll watch stuff when it comes out or something, but we’re not a big TV family.”

Lewis is an actor himself. He recently played a significant role in the extremely successful Top Gun: Maverick. While on the topic of his father’s acting, he took a chance to reflect on how his father’s experience has helped him during his own career in the business.

“I talk with [my dad] before every project and intermittently within every project. I think it’s such a bizarre profession,” Lewis said. “And so he really always has these real gems because he knows me so well and he knows the process so well. And so he can really give me these tailor-made pieces of advice that feel really specific and really personal. I don’t know what I would do without that.”

Independence Day is available to stream on Hulu for the holiday weekend.