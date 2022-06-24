‘Indiana Jones 5’ Producer Provides Key Update on Harrison Ford’s Latest Film

With Harrison Ford’s “Indiana Jones 5” set to premiere in June 2023, producer Frank Marshall is offering up an update about the highly anticipated action-packed film.

While speaking to A.Frame, the “Indiana Jones 5” producer shared, “It’s a great story, it’s a great character, and I think you’re going to be very happy with this movie. It’s everything I think that everybody wants out of an Indiana Jones movie.”

Along with Harrison Ford, others cast in “Indiana Jones 5” are Antonio Banderas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Mads Mikkelsen. However, Steve Spielberg is not directing the upcoming film. Instead, it’ll be two-time Oscar nominee James Mangold.

The latest installment in the “Indiana Jones” franchise comes more than a decade after the release of “Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of The Crystal Skull. Which introduced Shai LaBeouf’s character, Mutt Williams, as Jones’ son. LaBeouf is not returning for the upcoming film.

When asked Jones’ family future in the new film, Marshall says, “It’s really up to the creative forces that are behind this one, so I leave that to Jim Mangold. As a producer, I always look at my role in these movies as supporting the vision of the director.”

While discussing what it’s like to be back on an “Indiana Jones” project, Marshall says it’s been “wonderful” for him. “It’s like going back home. It’s relaxed and fun and very comfortable. Like a home-cooked meal.”

Will ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Be the Last Film John Williams & Harrison Ford Do Together?

While speaking to the Associated Press, legendary composer John Williams implied that “Indiana Jones 5” may be the last film he and Harrison Ford do together.

“At the moment I’m working on ‘Indiana Jones 5,’ which has Harrison Ford – who’s quite a bit younger than I am – I think has announced will be his last film. So, I thought, if Harrison can do it, then perhaps I can, also.”

Although Harrison Ford has announced any plans to retire from acting, Williams, who is 90 years old, admitted he’s not exactly ready for retirement either. “I don’t want to be seen as categorically eliminating any activity. I can’t play tennis, but I like to be able to believe that maybe one day I will.”

Meanwhile, Williams said music has meant so much to him over the years. “It’s given me the ability to breathe, the ability to live and understand that there’s more to corporal life. Without being religious, which I’m not especially, there is a spiritual life, an artistic life, a realm that’s above the mundanities of everyday realities. Music can raise one’s thinking to the level of poetry.”

Williams went on to add that music, to him, has given him his life.