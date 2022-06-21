Inside ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg’s Stunning $3M New Jersey Mansion

Whoopi Goldberg is a renowned actress, comedian, and television personality. Goldberg has been a leading force in Hollywood since her breakout role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple, and since then, she’s scored tons of praise in movies like Ghost, Sister Act, Soapdish, and The Lion King. In 2001, she won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. She’s one of 17 entertainers to have won a rare “EGOT.” However, nowadays, she may be best known for her role as a co-host on the popular daytime talk show The View.

Whoopi Goldberg has co-hosted The View since 2007. In her time, she has been very accomplished: in 2009, her and her co-hosts won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host. However, her time at The View hasn’t come without controversy: just as recently as this month, she courted criticism from fans after she used foul language on air.

Regardless, Goldberg is still considered an entertainment giant for her storied comedy, acting, and hosting career. Over that time, she has amassed a sizable fortune. Her estimated net worth, according to LADbible, is around $60 million. Now, let’s take a look at her New Jersey mansion that is currently valued at $3 million.

Goldberg’s Insane Mansion

Goldberg, who is now 66, purchased the home in 2009 for $2.8 million, according to The Sun. The home is currently valued at over $3 million. The estate is whopping: it sits on 425 acres. The home itself is 12,713 square feet! The Georgian-Colonial style mansion is reported to have eight bathrooms and seven bedrooms, solidifying its monstrous size. The mansion also contains a pool and a gym. There are sprawling hardwood floors throughout the house, and her walls are filled with exotic artwork and countless family photos.

The mansion is in West Orange, New Jersey in a gated community there. There was one major reason Goldberg decided to move to New Jersey despite her daily filming The View in New York City. Her reason was the outdoors.

“I lived in the city and had no way of sitting outside. Because every time I go sit outside, fifty people would come and hang out,” she says.

“I like people, but I just wanted a place where I could go outside and sit and so I started looking. And my work partner said, ‘how about New Jersey?’ I said, ‘I don’t know anything about it.’ He said, ‘when you’re ready, let’s go explore.'”

Eventually, Goldberg landed on her lavish, nearly-100 year-old mansion in West Orange, New Jersey. Now, Whoopi has 425 acres to be outdoors and unbothered. She lived a loud and freewheeling lifestyle as an actress; however, Goldberg still desires the solitude and serenity that a peaceful backyard provides.