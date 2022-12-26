‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Star’s Daughter Reveals Shocking Discovery 17 Years After Her Mom’s Death

After an incredible life and an illustrious career, actress Donna Reed passed away on January 14, 1986. The It’s a Wonderful Life star left behind her then-husband, Grover Asmus, and four children, Mary Anne, Timothy, Penny Jane, and Anthony, all of whom she shared with agent and producer Tony Owen, her previous husband.

Many years later, Mary Owen was sorting through her late mother’s belongings when she stumbled upon an unbelievable discovery. There, among the countless pieces of memorabilia and family memories, was a strange trunk. Opening it, Owen realized it was filled to the brim with shoe boxes, each one stuffed with letters.

As she began to browse through the more than 350 mysterious letters addressed to her mother, Owen realized that each and every one was from a World War II soldier. The actress held onto them for more than 40 years until her death, after which they remained in her garage for another three decades until her daughter finally discovered them.

“When WWII was over, nobody really wanted to talk about it anymore because everyone participated in it,” Owen told Fox News. “I didn’t know anything about these letters.”

Donna Reed Was a Popular Pinup Girl During WWII

Donna Reed was best known for her celebrated role as Mary Hatch Bailey in It’s a Wonderful Life. She was also, however, a proud pinup girl during WWII, doing her part to uplift the American troops overseas.

That’s where all the letters came from – the soldiers would write to her from the bases and battlefields hoping to strike up a conversation with their dream girl. Some asked for signed photos, some shared their hopes and dreams beyond the horrors of war, some even admitted they were lonely and afraid. And Donna Reed responded to all of them.

“I still have my mother’s ration cards,” Owen said with a laugh. “She went on bond drives. Whenever she visited her parents in Iowa, she sold bonds. She danced with the guys at the Hollywood Canteen and so on. Several of her movies were shown at base camps. So she started getting these letters right around 1940, 1941. But really closer to the end of the war during the last two to three years. And she responded to them.”

The ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Star and The Hollywood Canteen

The Hollywood Canteen was open for a mere three years but became legendary in its short time in business. Opening its doors in the fall of 1942, the club offered food, dancing, and entertainment for servicemen on their way overseas. A serviceman’s uniform acted as his ticket, and once inside, everything at the Canteen was free of charge.

During their potential last night of frivolity, servicemen could even dance with their favorite stars, who would volunteer for the service. Hollywood icons from Lucille Ball to Shelley Winters volunteered to serve and dance with the troops, while legendary acts such as Fred Astaire and Bing Crosby would provide the entertainment. And, of course, there was everyone’s favorite “farm girl,” It’s a Wonderful Life star, Donna Reed.