Ivana Trump: Here’s Where She Was Buried

Nearly a week after President Trump’s former wife, Ivana, was found dead at the age of 73 in her residence in New York City, the former model and businesswoman was laid to rest on Wednesday (July 20th) at the Trump National Golf cemetery in Bedminster, New Jersey.

According to the New York Post, Ivana Trump was buried in a rose gold-hued casket. A source told the media outlet that the burial service for President Trump’s former wife was beautiful. The 45th President also attended the service alongside his children five children.

The source also stated that President Trump described Ivana as being an incredible and strong woman. She was also not buried too far from the main clubhouse. “They have a private grassy area,” the source explained. “It’s just a very discreet piece of granite engraved with her name.”

Meanwhile, Ivana Trump’s children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, also spoke to the nearly 100 mourners during the service at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church on the Upper East Side. They called their mother a trailblazer as well as an inspiration. She is also remembered as a “force of nature” and “the embodiment of the American dream.”

Ivana Trump reportedly died of bunt force injuries after falling down a staircase. First responders were called to the scene at around 12:30 p.m. EST on Thursday (May 14th). She was pronounced dead on the scene and her death has been ruled an accident.

Trump Children Open Up About Their Mother Ivana’s Courage and Strength During the Funeral Service

The New York Post reports that while speaking about her mother at the funeral service, Ivanka Trump said Ivana was a trailblazer to men and women alike. “My mother once told me there was nothing she couldn’t do in heels,” Ivanka stated. “She taught us how to spear fish and then cook what we caught. My mom expanded our minds.”

Ivanka Trump also spoke about how she followed her around Trump Plaza as she oversaw daily operations in the ‘80s. Ivanka said Ivana was “pure fun” when she was off the job.

Along with Ivanka, Donald Jr. stated that her mother was fearless and independent for escaping the “iron curtain” of then communist Czech Republic. “[She] chatted so many norms,” Donald Jr. explained.

Donald Trump, who appeared with his son Barron and former First Lady Melania, did not speak during the service. He and Ivana were married from 1977 to 1992. She gave birth to the President’s oldest children. Following their divorce, Trump married Marla Maples and they had a daughter, Tiffany, who also attended Ivana’s funeral service.

Following her divorce from Donald Trump, Ivana married Italian businessman Riccardo Mazzucchelli from 1995 to 1997 and then Italian model and actor Rossano Rubicondi from 2008 to 2009. Although they divorced, she and Rubicondi remained close until his death in September 2021.