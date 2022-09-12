Jack Ging, Actor in ‘The A-Team’ and Clint Eastwood Films, Dead at 90

Jack Ging, famed character actor best recognized for roles opposite Clint Eastwood and as General Harlan “Bull” Fulbright on the classic TV series The A-Team, passed away Friday. He was 90 years old.

Ging passed away peacefully in his home in La Quinta, California due to natural causes. The news was confirmed by his wife via The Hollywood Reporter.

Alongside Clint Eastwood, Ging portrayed a marshal in Hang ‘Em High, a doctor in Play Misty for Me, and the doomed outlaw Morgan Allen in High Plains Drifter.

He acted in dozens of classic shows throughout his long career. The actor also had recurring roles on shows such as Tales of Wells Fargo, Mannix, and Riptide.

This is a developing story.