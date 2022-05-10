Jack Kehler, Actor in ‘The Big Lebowski,’ Dies at 75

Famous character actor Jack Kehler passed away this weekend at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The longtime actor passed away from complications due to leukemia. He was 75 years old.

Jack Kehler was born on May 22, 1946, in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. Kehler began acting at the age of 24, beginning his career in the theater. By 1982, Jack Kehler had made his name as a member of the Actors Studio alongside Sanford Meisner and Wynn Handman.

Not long after this, Kehler relocated to Los Angeles. It was here that Kehler began landing some of his more well-known roles in both film and television. In 1983, the actor earned his first screen credit in Michael Laughlin’s sci-fi flick Strange Invaders. This film stars actor Paul Le Mat and actress Nancy Allen. Kehler’s role came as the gas station attendant in the film.

Jack Kehler Makes His Name On Some Primetime Favorites, And A Memorable Role In ‘The Big Lebowski’

Kehler spent much of the 1980s working in television. The actor made some memorable appearances in some of our favorite primetime dramas. Some of these appearances include roles in “Hill Street Blues,” “Fresno,” “Cagney & Lacey” and “St. Elsewhere.”

By the 1990s, Jack Kehler became a regular presence in a variety of popular action films. He is featured in “The Last Boy Scout,” “Wyatt Earp” and Kevin Costner’s film, “Waterworld.”

It was around this time that the actor found himself landing a role in one of the most iconic cult-classic films of all time; the Jeff Bridges-led The Big Lebowski. This Joel and Ethan Coen crime comedy hit theaters in 1998; and features Bridges as the unforgettable character, The Dude.

Kehler Returns To Television With Some Regular and Guest Appearances

Over the years, Jack Kehler continued to work in the show business industry. He landed a recurring role in “The Man in the High Castle.”

His most recent television credit comes from his role in the Disney + series “Love, Victor,” on which he portrays a landlord. His most recent role is still in post-production. The crime flick is premiering in the coming months. The actor has also produced a one-man acting show starring himself.

Jack Kehler is survived by his wife Shawn Casey. Kehler is also survived by Eddie Kehler and his daughter-in-law, Mari-Anne. He is also survived by a grandson Liam.