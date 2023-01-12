Jack Nicholson’s Friends Reportedly Worried About the ‘Reclusive’ Actor

Friends of actor Jack Nicholson are quite concerned about the “reclusive” nature that he appears to be living in these days. The solitary lifestyle that Nicholson now inhabits does leave his buddies worried about him.

Nicholson has not been seen in public for more than a year. He is a three-time Academy Award winner. His friends state that he is “living like a recluse.” In fact, multiple sources told RadarOnline that the 85-year-old actor “doesn’t leave his house anymore.” They also say his “mind is gone,” raising concerns about possible dementia.

Jack Nicholson Spends Most Of His Time At Beverly Mansion Home

The actor, who is a father of five, was last seen at the Staples Center. It was for a Los Angeles Lakers game with his son Ray in October 2021. He spends most — if not all — of his time in his plush Beverly Mansion, according to the report. Jack Nicholson purchased the lavish property from his friend, the late Marlon Brando, for $5 million back in 2005. The 3,303-square-foot pad boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a pool, the New York Post reports.

“He’s made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he’d come out of the house and pop up to tell them how – or at least reassure folks he’s OK,” one source told the outlet.

“Jack’s in touch with certain relatives – especially Ray, his protégé, who he’s so proud of – but his socializing days are long gone,” this insider said. Ray is the actor’s 30-year-old son whom he shares with his ex, Rebecca Broussard.

Friends Draw Comparison Between Nicholson, Marlon Brando

What’s more, sources close to the actor are worried about his reclusive nature. They fear that it is becoming more and more like that of Brando. Despite living a colorful life as a Hollywood elite, Brando, The Godfather star, who died in 2004, spent his final years alone.

“Brando died a virtual recluse after leading such a colorful life, and Jack’s friends are drawing the comparisons,” a source told the outlet. “His kids will visit, but they’re his only connection to the world. It’s like he doesn’t want to face reality anymore and that’s just sad.”

Nicholson’s last project was the 2011 rom-com How Do You Know, in which he starred alongside Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd, and Owen Wilson. As far as Jack Nicholson’s personal life, the actor was married to Sandra Knight for six years, tying the knot in 1962. His longest relationship happened to be with actress Anjelica Huston. The pair dated from 1973 until their romance crumbled in 1990.

Back in 2021, sources concerned about Nicholson told RadarOnline that his son Ray and sister Lorraine are “looking after him.”