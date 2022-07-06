Jack Osbourne’s Fiancée Aree Gearhart Shares New Baby Bump Photo in Third Trimester

With her due date just a couple of weeks away, Jack Osbourne’s fiancée Aree Gearhart takes to her Instagram account to show off her baby bump.

“still cookin’ i guess,” Jack Osbourne’s fiancee captioned the post, which features a snapshot of her showing off her bump while standing in front of a mirror. According to PEOPLE, this will be Gearhart’s first baby and Jack Osbourne’s fourth child. The son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne is the father of daughters Theodora, Andy Rose, and Pearl Clementine, who he shares with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly.

While celebrating Gearhart’s 31st birthday in March, Jack Osbourne revealed the exciting news about their upcoming bundle of joy. “Exciting news!!! @seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come!” He wrote on his own Instagram. He also shared a pic of him touching Gearhart’s bump. Gearhart posted the same picture and wrote, “Today is my birthday, but my gift doesn’t arrive till summer ;-) new member of our tribe coming summer 2022.”

Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart announced the big news about their baby just a few months after the duo got engaged after a two-year relationship. Osbourne stated in a social media post, “Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could ever imagine. Her step-mom skills make my heart full. I couldn’t be happier than I am right now.”

Jack Osbourne Opens Up About Staying Sober Through MS Diagnosis

While speaking to Variety in February 2021, Jack Osbourne revealed that he was staying sober through his MS diagnosis. Prior to finding out he had the illness, Osbourne said he thought he had a pinched nerve in his leg for about three months.

Jack Osbourne explained at the time of his diagnosis, he was nine years sober. “I felt deflated and frustrated because I was like, ‘Well, what’s the point? What was the point in even doing any of this bullsh—? I should have just burned it all down years ago.’”

However, Jack Osbourne went on to say he did what he has done his whole adult life in recovery. “I reached out to the people in my tribe, and kind of told them what was going on.”

He shared the advice that he received. “Someone very close to me gave me the sound advice of, ‘Well, are you going to die today?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ He’s like, ‘Are you going to die tomorrow?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, call me tomorrow.’”

Jack went on to add that he’s just taking everything one day at a time.