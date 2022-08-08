Jack Osbourne Reveals Photo With Newborn Daughter Maple

One month after the birth of his daughter, Maple, Jack Osbourne takes to his Instagram account to share an adorable snapshot of him and the newborn.

“Morning with,” Jack Osbourne captioned the post. He also used a maple leaf emoji, referencing the baby girl’s name. The son of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne welcomed his fourth child on July 9th. This is the first child of his fiancee, Aree Gearhart. Jack previously revealed that the little one weighed 7 pounds, 13 inches at birth. “I’m very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne! Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy.”

Jack Osbourne’s fiancee also shared details about Maple, calling the newborn her soulmate. “Maple Artemis Osbourne, came to us earth side on July 9, 2022 at 8:07pm. new level of love unlocked.”

Page Six reports that Jack Osbourne shares his other three children with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly. They are Pearl, Andy, and Minnie. Osbourne and Stelly notably wed in October 2012 but then announced their separation nearly six years later. They then finalized the divorce in October 2018.

Jack Osbourne proposed to Gearhart in December 2021 after two years of dating. “Today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland,” Gearhart declared at the time. “My soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. I’m ready for forever [with] you + our tribe.”

Jack Osbourne Opens Up About Staying Sober After Being Diagnosed With MS

Jack Osbourne shared how he was able to stay sober after being diagnosed with Multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2012. While speaking to Variety in February 2021, Osbourne stated that his loved ones were able to keep him from spiraling out of control after the diagnosis.

“I felt deflated and frustrated,” Jack Osbourne recalled. “Because I was like, ‘Well, what was the point? What was the point in even doing any of this bull—? I should have just burned it all down years ago.’ But then I did what I have done my whole adult life in recovery: I reached out to the people in my tribe, and kind of told them what was going on.”

Jack Osbourne also said that the advice from his loved ones helped him through the situation. “Someone very close to me gave me the sound advice of, ‘Well, are you going to die today?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ He’s like, ‘Are you going to die tomorrow?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, call me tomorrow,’”

Jack Osbourne went onto add he approached his illness much like he had learned as part of the 12-step-program. “It’s a cliché term, but when it comes to my ailment, I tend to have a day-at-a-time-type attitude around it. I have no guarantee what my life will look like in five, 10 or 15 years. So I just try and focus on what’s right in front of me.”