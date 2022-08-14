‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera ‘Better Than Ever’ Amid Battle with Sobriety

Jackass star Bam Margera says he’s feeling great after dedicating over a year of his life to addiction treatment.

A court ordered Margera to attend in-patient rehab for alcoholism after a report of a disturbance at a hotel in 2021. The reality star created headlines for unlawfully leaving his facility on multiple occasions. But he claims that he stayed sober while he was gone. And he recently celebrated one year of treatment.

On August 11, Margera’s Jackass co-star, Steve-o, released an episode of his podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride, that he recorded months prior. In it, Margera visited to give an update on his progress and well-being. And according to him, he’s feeling great and appreciating the peacefulness of living alcohol-free.

“I did a year of alcohol treatment. And I actually have never felt better,” Bam Margera shared. “I actually didn’t realize I had such a problem that I did.”

Steve-o, who also suffers from alcoholism, pointed out that Margera should use the word “does” instead of “did” because recovering addicts will always battle addiction. And the “distinction” is important for ongoing success. Margera agreed.

“I do not want that lifestyle,” he continued. “I got a four-year-old. And I don’t miss the hangovers whatsoever, and I just don’t want to return to that anymore.

Bam Margera Ordered into a Rehab Facility After Causing a Scene at a Florida Hotel

Bam Margera made himself famous by being a career prankster and partier in the HBO franchise. But his lifestyle finally caught up with him when Tampa Bay police were called to a hotel over reports of an “emotionally disturbed person” causing a scene.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Margera acting out of control. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying that a judge had already ordered him to check into a treatment center when they found him. And after the incident, it enforced the ruling.

“When deputies arrived, they were informed that Mr. Margera had an ex parte order, which is a judge’s order for court-ordered rehabilitation. Those are taken out by a third party on behalf of the person,” a department spokesperson announced.

The sheriff’s department did not share who asked the judge to order him into treatment. But the request came after multiple public displays. Earlier that same year, Margera had a confrontation with his Jackass 4 producers when they demanded that he seek addiction treatment.

Neither of the incidents ended in criminal charges. But aside from two unauthorized hiatuses, Bam Margera has been living in an unnamed Florida rehabilitation center.