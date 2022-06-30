‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Found After Second Rehab Escape

Bam Margera, the troubled star from Jackass, was found safe after escaping from court-ordered rehab for a second time.

Margera went missing on Saturday after leaving the Lifeskills South Florida rehab center in Deerfield Beach, Florida. This is the second time in a two-week period he’s prematurely left his rehab program.

Famed for his time on TV‘s Jackass and its spin-off film franchise, the former professional skateboarder reappeared Monday evening as reported by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Details were not provided about how or why he fled from his rehab center a second time.

A crisis intervention team that included Margera’s parents and other friends and family staged an immediate intervention. It is said Bam insisted on seeing his son. But supporters told him he needed to complete his treatment before he could speak to him. The report from TMZ says Margera is now voluntarily on the way to checking into a new rehab facility.

Previously, Margera left a different rehab center in Delray Beach, Florida earlier this month. He reportedly told staff members he was unhappy with the care he was receiving at the treatment center and intended to check into a new facility. However, Margera did not immediately return to treatment. Instead, police found him several days later and ordered him to return.

Margera’s Struggles

This has been a very difficult year for Margera. Jackass Forever brought the stunt crew back together after more than a decade apart. However, Margera left the production due to his substance abuse struggles and the studio-mandated treatment program. He filed suit against the film’s producers accusing them of wrongfully pushing him out of the project, but Margera eventually dropped the case.

Margera still made it into the film in a blink and you’ll miss it appearance. Jackass star Johnny Knoxville spoke about Margera to Variety in the lead-up to the film’s release.

“We wanted him all throughout the movie, but unfortunately that’s not the way it worked out,” Knoxville said. “It’s really heartbreaking. I love Bam. We all love Bam. He’s our brother, you know. You just hope that he takes it upon himself to get the help that he needs because we all care about him a lot.”

Margera came into fame in the late 90s as a prolific professional skateboarder. He started releasing videos of himself performing skate tricks and stunts along with his friends in a small town in Pennsylvania. Margera gained notoriety and eventually joined the cast of Jackass which aired from 2000 to 2001. He also starred in the first three successful film versions of the show. However, after the death of his friend and co-star, Ryan Dunn, his troubles spiraled into the events we’re seeing unfold today.