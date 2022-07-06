Bam Margera of Jackass fame has been on a very public struggle with substance abuse in recent months. He’s currently in his third rehab stay in recent weeks, but before he got to his current program he sent fans and family members into a frenzy by checking himself out of two previous programs very shortly after they began.

Video has now surfaced of what Margera was up to after his second disappearance. TMZ obtained footage of Margera partying with a group of unidentified men while police and his family desperately tried to locate him.

Margera vanished from his Florida rehab facility on June 25th. The footage shows him meeting up with some people outside a sports bar in Pompano Beach where they had several drinks together. According to the report, Margera was treated at the hospital for an injured wrist during the same time period.

Allegedly, Margera left the hospital and went to a strip club in Pompano Beach. Although the report says he asked the dancers to stay away from him out of love for his wife and son, Margera stayed hidden for several more days before being located by police.

The video further shows Margera returning to the house of someone else in the video. He appears to be intoxicated and seemingly loses consciousness in his friend’s bed.

Luckily, police eventually located Margera. His friends and family immediately held an intervention to get him back into a new rehab program. Hopefully, the third time is the charm for Margera’s recovery.

Margera’s Fight with Substance Abuse

This has been a very difficult year for Margera. Jackass Forever brought the stunt crew back together after more than a decade apart. However, Margera left the production due to his substance abuse struggles and conflicts with the studio-mandated treatment program.

Margera came into fame in the late 90s as a prolific professional skateboarder. He started releasing videos of himself performing skate tricks and stunts along with his friends in a small town in Pennsylvania. Margera gained notoriety and eventually joined the cast of Jackass which aired from 2000 to 2001. He also starred in the first three successful film versions of the show.

However, after the death of his best friend and co-star, Ryan Dunn, his troubles spiraled into the events we’re seeing unfold today. His substance abuse troubles have been highly publicized in recent years. Jackass star Johnny Knoxville spoke about Margera to Variety in the lead-up to Jackass Forever‘s release.

“We wanted him all throughout the movie, but unfortunately that’s not the way it worked out,” Knoxville said. “It’s really heartbreaking. I love Bam. We all love Bam. He’s our brother, you know. You just hope that he takes it upon himself to get the help that he needs because we all care about him a lot.”