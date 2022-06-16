‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Reportedly Located, Returned to Rehab

Missing Jackass star Bam Margera was reportedly found in a Florida hotel room on June 15th. And he has since returned to his rehab facility.

According to TMZ, the actor and stuntman fled the facility on June 13th and went into hiding in Delray Beach. A source close to the 42-year-old said that he had stopped taking his medications. However, they were not certain if he had relapsed.

Margera was escorted back to the facility voluntarily.

When the Jackass alum left the rehab center on Monday, he was legally required to return within a certain timeframe. So when Margera did not check back in later that night, the center allegedly filed a missing person report.

TMZ reported that he left over frustrations with how the staff was treating him. Bam Margera expected the center to handle him as a special case due to his celebrity status. And in the past, other rehab centers did give him VIP service.

‘Jackass’ Star Stayed Active on Social Media While Considered a ‘Missing Person’

When Bam Margera went missing, he stayed active on social media and gave people updates about his sobriety that claimed he hadn’t fallen off the wagon.

In one such post, Margera posed with a friend and shared that he was doing well while on the lam.

“MMA fighter, chiropractor, and ten years sober Dominick is my new AA sponsor,” he wrote.

He also posted a now-expired photo of himself and his wife, Nikki Boyd. In it, the two were with Machine Gun Kelly, who is currently touring in Jacksonville.

Bam Margera Taken to Court Ordered Rehab After a ‘Disturbed’ Episode in 2021

In September 2021, police were called to a Tampa Bay-area hotel due to reports that an “emotionally disturbed person” was causing a scene. Upon arriving, police found the Jackass star acting out of control.

While officers never elaborated on Margera’s behavior, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that when they found him, they learned that he was already ordered to check in to a treatment center.

“When deputies arrived, they were informed that Mr. Margera had an ex parte order, which is a judge’s order for court-ordered rehabilitation,” a spokesperson shared. “Those are taken out by a third party on behalf of the person.”

Who asked the judge to order Bam Margera into treatment is unknown. But it came after more than one public outburst. Earlier in 2021, Margera also had a confrontation with the producers of Jackass 4 after they demanded he sought help as well.

After his most recent display, Margera did not “face any criminal charges.” But aside from his brief hiatus, the star has been living inside his unnamed rehabilitation center.