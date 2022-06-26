‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Reportedly Vanishes From Rehab Facility for Second Time in Two Weeks

After a lengthy battle with addiction, Jackass star Bam Margera appeared in good health and good spirits in May of this year when he celebrated a year of sobriety. Sadly, however, shortly after leaving the center in which he got clean, he was struggling with drugs and alcohol again and sent back to rehab.

On June 13, Margera went missing from the facility after allegedly informing the manager he was moving to a different rehab center. As his stint in the rehab center was court-mandated, he was found by police and escorted back.

Now, it seems the Jackass star has disappeared once again, just two weeks after the first incident. Margera was last seen on Saturday in Deerfield Beach, departing the LifeSkills residential facility again without permission. Broward County detectives are currently searching for him and urge anyone with information about his location to inform police.

According to a source close to Margera, his escapes from rehab are the result of his recent breakup from his wife of nine years Nikki Boyd. As reported by TMZ, Bam hasn’t seen or heard from Nikki or his son, Phoenix Wolf, since the split.

Johnny Knoxville Addresses Bam Margera’s Absence From ‘Jackass Forever’

The Jackass franchise has been around since the early 2000s, with Bam Margera playing an integral role in both the original series and the films. When the newest film, Jackass Forever, premiered, however, Bam Margera had an extremely small part.

When filming began in early 2020, Johnny Knoxville and his fellow pranksters hoped to include Margera. Due to his ongoing struggles with addiction, however, he was not invited back to the set after the COVID restrictions were lifted the following year.

“We wanted him all throughout the movie,” Knoxville explained to Variety. “But unfortunately that’s not the way it worked out. It’s really heartbreaking. I love Bam. We all love Bam. He’s our brother, you know? You just hope that he takes it upon himself to get the help that he needs because we all care about him a lot.”

To make matters worse, Bam Margera then sued Knoxville and the producers for “wrongful termination”. He also alleged that he endured “psychological torture in the form of a sham Wellness Agreement.”

Tragically, Bam’s lifelong friend and Jackass co-star Johnny Knoxville wasn’t wholly surprised by the turn of events. “Yes and no,” he said when asked if the lawsuit was unexpected. “Because he’s in such a way that anything’s possible. So, something will break your heart — but it might not shock you.”