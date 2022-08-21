‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Reveals His Feelings About ‘Jackass Forever’ Following Intense Legal Drama

Following the intense legal drama, Jackass star Bam Margera is now revealing his true feelings about the latest film in the franchise, Jackass Forever.

During a recent appearance on the Wild Ride With Steve-O, Bam Margera showed that not all of his friendships with the Jackass cast and crew were dissolved. “Everything [was] mean for a reason,” Margera explained. “And I’m much better off not being in it. I’m happy to not be in it. I don’t want to do that anymore. I don’t want to be a part of it. I’m much happier without it.”

As previously reported, Bam Margera claimed that he was “psychologically tortured” when he was forced to sign a wellness agreement to be part of Jackass Forever. Eventually, Margera was fired from the film after he broke the agreement. It stated that all cast members need to be sober while filming.

The lawsuit documents read, “Paramount’s inhumane treatment of Margera cannot be countenanced. And then ultimately terminated for his protected class status due to his medical condition. And his complaints about Defendant’s discriminatory conduct towards him.”

Paramount Pictures, MTV, and the Jackass crew attorneys all said that Bam Margera’s lawsuit is baseless. “His claims seeking to enjoin Jackass Forever improperly target Defendants’ protected speech. And are precluded as a matter of law. This Court should strike them.”

A judge ruled in December 2021 that the lawsuit can proceed. However, Bam Margera moved to dismiss the lawsuit in early 2022.

Steve-O Says He Almost Managed to Get Bam Margera Back into ‘Jackass Forever’

As Bam Margera continued chatting with his former Jackass co-star, Steve-O shared that he actually almost got Margera back in the Jackass Forever production. However, the arrangement fell apart when Margera got intoxicated and missed an important Zoom call.

“I was oddly, surprisingly, like campaigning to get you back in the movie,” Steve-O told Bam Margera. “We were so close. They had to see you all wasted on social media the night before, so they knew exactly why you missed the call.”

But Steve-O did defend the sobriety agreement. Much like fellow Jackass co-star Johnny Knoxville, he saw the agreement as being like an intervention for Bam Margera. Steve-O further explained his stance. “I hope you can understand, at a certain point, specifically over the last few years, it stopped being fun, it stopped being funny, it stopped being cool, it stopped being something we wanted to give you a high-five for. We’ve been watching you self-destruct.”

Steve-O went on to explain his own experience, which led to him being sober for 14 years. “Back in the days of Jackass 2, we were in our heyday, we were at our worst, drugs and alcohol were still working for us. No one was getting locked up in rehab or jail… or having public breakdowns…”