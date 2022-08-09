‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera’s Family Slams ‘Free Bam’ Movement

It’s been a tumultuous year in the life of Jackass star and professional skateboarder Bam Margera. There were two cases of him being reported missing after going in and out of rehab. At the moment, he’s safe and accounted for in a voluntary rehab program.

However, a group of fans has gathered online and organized the “Free Bam” movement. These fans believe Margera has been placed in an unfair conservatorship and is supposedly being held against his own wishes in rehab.

Margera’s family has taken to Instagram to ask fans to end the so-called “Free Bam” movement. They deny Bam has been placed in conservatorship and argue such an accusation is, in fact, a hindrance to the Jackass star’s recovery.

Since Margera’s third return to rehab, there has been very little official word on how he’s doing at the moment. Hopefully, that’s a good sign and he’s just behind the scenes doing the work needed to heal. But the “Free Bam” movement is causing a potential roadblock in the process.

The Margera Family Pleads with Fans

Margera’s family posted their official statement on Instagram and pleaded with Bam’s fans to understand the situation and end the movement.

The statement reads: “It’s no secret that Bam has struggled with mental health and addiction. You’ve watched Bam grow up and supported him through his ups and downs. Our family has let you into the chaos that is our home, and we want nothing more than to continue this journey together.

“The ‘Free Bam’ movement has caused confusion and threat to Bam and our families. Although we love sharing our lives with you, some things need to be handled privately, and treatment is one of them. Recovery is difficult and even more so under public scrutiny.

“Despite rumors, Bam has never been in a conservatorship. But rather a temporary healthcare guardianship for reasons not shared with the public. If Bam chooses to speak to this, he will when he is ready. The ‘Free Bam’ theorists have encouraged his exit from treatment, despite their lacking knowledge of the details, his health, and well-being.

“We kindly ask you to respect the process and our family. As our extended family, we ask you to support Bam in his recovery, to stay on track and wish him well with his sobriety. With heart, The Margera Family.”

2022 has been a whirlwind year for the Margera family. Bam was initially set to be a part of the latest film installment of the Jackass franchise, Jackass Forever. But he was let go from the production for allegedly not complying with contractual substance abuse guidelines.

He subsequently sued the film’s producers for wrongful termination and emotional distress, but he eventually dropped the lawsuit. Afterward, Bam went on a very public binder during which he checked in and out of multiple rehab programs.